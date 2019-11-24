IOWA CITY, Iowa — Matt Robinson was on the field for Illinois’ final six offensive plays of Saturday’s 19-10 loss at No. 19 Iowa.
The redshirt freshman quarterback was inserted in the game in less than ideal circumstances.
Fourth down and nine yards to go.
Deep in his own territory. The Illini’s last chance rested in his hands after Brandon Peters was knocked out of the game by Iowa safety Geno Stone.
Robinson finished with two completions on three attempts for 19 yards. Peters didn’t finish the game after Stone’s big hit that was reviewed for a potential targeting call. No flag was thrown.
Illinois coach Lovie Smith disagreed with that judgment. He thought it was targeting.
“Most of us probably in that locker room did,” Smith said. “I didn’t have replay. I thought at the time, minimum, late hit. We had too many other opportunities. We were down nine points when that happened. The game was lost early on in all those situations we didn’t come through.”
★ ★ ★
Peters did come through as Illinois’ leading rusher before he exited the game after that hit. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound quarterback proved Illini offensive coordinator Rod Smith right once again.
Peters isn’t an oak tree back in the pocket. He can — and did — run the ball when the opportunity presented itself.
Peters finished the game with 10 rushes for 76 yards. It was a number that took a hit when he was sacked for a 14-yard loss on what turned out to be Illinois’ final play of the first half.
“It probably caught them off guard a little bit,” Smith said of Peters’ rushing performance. “He’s not known as a runner, per se. Our offense, you don’t have a to be a 4.2 guy — that type of athlete. Just make smart decisions. When the run is there, take it and then get down.
“It’s tough on the defense when you run the quarterback — absolutely. Where it hurts you a little bit is if eventually, quarterbacks continue to run, injuries come up. You have to know when to get down. I thought Brandon did a good job of that — getting the runs and knowing when to get down and not taking an unnecessary hit.”
How Peters gets to the turf can be a little unorthodox at times. He doesn’t always slide. He’ll dive forward.
Sometimes, he’ll simply just fall down.
“We work on everything the quarterback needs to do,” Smith said. “Sometimes it doesn’t look the way we would like it to look.”Illinois rushed 39 times for 192 yards as a team. Dre Brown had 67 yards on 14 carries, Reggie Corbin had 38 on six carries and Ra’Von Bonner had 22 on seven carries.
“We struggled a little bit the previous two or three games,” Brown said. “We wanted to make sure we established that. It took us a little while, but once we got it, we felt good.”
Peters adding to that run game helps.
“Honestly, the holes are a little bit bigger,” Brown said. “They’ve got to be honest now. It’s kind of what happened last year and why we were pretty successful last year.”
Brown also gave plenty of credit to his offensive line. The Illini got a good push up front and also limited a rather potent Iowa pass rush led by projected first-round pick and former News-Gazette All-State pick A.J. Epenesa. The Hawkeyes had three sacks — mostly later in the game — and none of them came from Epenesa.
“I think we learned that with the right game plan and correct coaching and the right mindset going into every game, we can get the job done,” junior offensive tackle Vederian Lowe said. “We put a good game plan in to neutralize (Epenesa) or slow him down as much as we could, and I feel like we really executed that.
“I feel like it says we can play with the best of them. Iowa has a really great defense, so I feel like we played really great up front. Unfortunately, we didn’t come out with the win.”
★ ★ ★
Lowe made the first start of his career in Iowa City in 2017 and hasn’t been out of the Illinois lineup since. Saturday’s game was the 24th consecutive start for the 6-6, 320-pound tackle out of Rockford.
“A couple years ago, it was rough, I know, for me,” Lowe said. “It was a rough year for the whole entire team, but me especially. Now I feel like I’m more established. I feel like I’ve grown a lot. If I look at my freshman year film to now, the difference is so big.”
★ ★ ★
Peters wasn’t the only Illini to not finish Saturday’s 19-10 loss to the No. 19 Hawkeyes. Junior cornerback Tony Adams was injured early, with his mouthguard flying more than five yards after he made a tackle.
Fellow cornerback Nate Hobbs spent some time on the sideline nursing an injury. So did Corbin and defensive end Ayo Shogbonyo.
“There was a lot of negative things that happened (Saturday),” Smith said. “The positives, though, I would say on that (were) Khalan Tolson’s two games. He even got better from the last time he played. It was a great play by Nick Walker to step up. I thought he and Devon Witherspoon, when Tony Adams went down, both played well.”
★ ★ ★
This season has been a struggle for Iowa’s run game. Illinois holding Iowa to just 79 yards on 32 rushes marked the fourth time in 11 games the Hawkeyes couldn’t muster more than 100. The low point, of course, was the single yard they had at Michigan on 30 rushes.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley made up for it Saturday, completing 18 of 35 passes for 308 yards. While he threw an interception and overthrew his receivers on several occasions, Stanley was also responsible for nine chunk plays.
“I tried to fit the ball in over the linebackers and under the safeties, which resulted in my overthrowing some guys,” the Iowa senior quarterback said. “They’re a great team this year and nowhere close to the team we played last year. To come out with a win was hard fought.”
The passes Stanley did complete, though, came because he had plenty of time in the pocket or was able to evade a tackle.
“We definitely weren’t,” senior defensive tackle Tymir Oliver said about the Illini not getting enough pressure on Stanley. “We had way more passing opportunities than before, probably, and we just couldn’t make it happen. They were in max protect, but for the most part we’re supposed to get to the quarterback.”
Stanley’s chunk plays — that often happened after two good plays by the Illinois run defense — stung a little more.
“Coverages, buzz, d-line not doing what we’ve got to do to get to the quarterback,” Oliver said. “It’s just defensive football, and we didn’t perform at the level we should have performed.”