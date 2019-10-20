CHAMPAIGN — Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters said his team needed Saturday’s 24-23 win against No. 6 Wisconsin.
“A lot,” he said. “Four straight losses, then we come out here and do this, it means a lot to this program. Our confidence shot way up.”
Peters struggled early against Wisconsin. But he figured it out.
His last two passes went for a touchdown and a 9-yard gain to set up the winning field goal.
“How did he finish?” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “It’s always about that. Short memory.”
Peters missed the Michigan game after suffering a concussion against Minnesota on Oct. 5.
He knew early in the week he would be able to play against the Badgers,
“I feel great,” Peters said.
He threw for 174 yards and two scores. He also helped with his legs, running for 24 yards.
His 29-yard TD pass to Josh Imatorbhebhe pulled the Illini within two points.
“He made a great catch,” Peters said.
★ ★ ★
As James McCourt lined up for the winning 39-yard field goal, Peters stood on the sidelines.
“I was pretty sure he was going to make it,” Peters said. “I have a lot of confidence in him.”
When the kick was good, Peters put his hands in the air to celebrate.
“I just soaked it all in,” he said.
It was the first time he had experienced fans rushing the field.
“It was pretty cool,” he said. “Seeing how much it means to everyone is pretty amazing.
“Winning a game like that, there’s no better feeling in the world.”
★ ★ ★
The Illini appeared to take the lead earlier in the game on Imatorbhebhe’s long touchdown catch near the end of the first half.
The play was nullified by a penalty for an ineligible man downfield.
No big deal, the Southern Cal transfer said.
“We came out with the win,” Imatorbhebhe said. “I’m extremely excited.”
After the game, Smith wasn’t too upset with the call.
“Every game that we’ve played, I’ve seen calls different than the officials,” Smith said. “In the end, officials don’t determine who wins games. Whatever happened out there, we overcame it.”
★ ★ ★
It was the second rush-the-field postgame for Imatorbhebhe, who experienced one at the Rose Bowl while at Southern Cal.
“This is right there with it,” he said. “This is huge for the fans.”
★ ★ ★
Receiver Ricky Smalling left the game after the first offensive play for the Illini. He did not return, suffering a leg injury.
“Ricky was in celebrating with the rest of the guys,” Smith said, “so hopefully he’ll be OK.”
★ ★ ★
Cornerback Tony Adams got his coach fired up with a late fourth-quarter interception that set up Illinois’ winning drive.
“I guess my vertical is still there a little bit,” Smith said. “I got pretty high. Make sure I didn’t pull an Achilles or anything,”
“We needed to get the ball back for our offense. Tony Adams has been through a lot. To see him make a play like that was pretty special.”
Normally a safety, Adams was moved for Saturday’s game.
“It was an amazing feeling,” Adams said of his pick.
He wasn’t happy with his play earlier in the game. But before the final Wisconsin drive, teammate Nate Hobbs pulled Adams aside.
“He told me he believed in me,” Adams said. “They kept running the same play on me. It was about time for me to make a play on it.”
Adams felt good about the way the game was going.
“At the start of the second half, I kept telling myself, ‘We’re going to win this game.’ I didn’t know I was going to make a huge play. Our captains kept our faith alive.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen has suffered his share of difficult losses.
“It makes it that much sweeter,” Hansen said.
When Adams got the late interception, Hansen figured it was time for the Illini to win.
“So clutch,” Hansen said.
So was the winning field goal by McCourt.
“I said my prayers before it,” Hansen said.
★ ★ ★
Running back Reggie Corbin had an impact on the field with a 43-yard touchdown run that trimmed the Illini deficit to 20-14. And he had an impact at halftime, too, giving a pointed talk to his teammates. It apparently worked.
“I told the team we’ve been underdogs our whole lives,” Corbin said.
Corbin finished with 83 yards on 17 carries. He had been unhappy with his performance against Michigan.
“Right after your lowest point comes your highest point,” Corbin said. “Last week, I played the worst game I’ve played here or in my life.”
After Saturday’s win, Corbin hugged his dad on the field.
“Flashback of all the hard work,” Corbin said. “I just felt like it all paid off.”Bob Asmussen