CHAMPAIGN — A video message from injured Illinois defensive end Bobby Roundtree played during halftime of Saturday’s game against Rutgers. It’s the first time the Largo, Fla., native has made what amounts to a public appearance since suffering a severe spinal cord injury during a swimming accident in May.
It was 10-10 when Illinois put DE @BobbyRoundtr97 (spinal cord injury) on the big board.It's now 38-10, thanks in large part to two defensive TDs. pic.twitter.com/vACxtBh1Vw(via @IlliniFootball)— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 2, 2019
“Hello, Illini Nation,” Roundtree said while moving his neck from the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago. “I’ve been seeing all the love and the tweets. Thank you. The recovery is going well. I love seeing my boys out there balling out. Let’s do it. Let’s have a great end to the season. I-L-L.”
The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics set up a GoFundMe page this week with all donations going to an irrevocable trust established by Illinois coach Lovie Smith. An hour after the Illini’s 38-10 win against Rutgers, nearly $75,000 of the initial $97,000 goal had been raised via nearly 900 donors.
“It’s been kind of overwhelming a little bit,” Smith said. “Bobby is fighting every day. He’s got a lot tougher battle that he’s fighting — a lot more than all of us. We’ve seen that behind the scenes. It’s going to take an awful lot. We’re judging progress by inches that he’s making. Things that will help that will be funds. There’s a lot of care that he needs on a daily basis.
“All of the university has rallied around him the moment he went down with the injury. To see how many people stepped up right away. A lot of people have been asking, ‘What can I do to help Bobby Roundtree?’ Now we have that in place. All I’d say is thanks. I know he appreciates it.”
VIDEO: Hear from @IlliniFootball coach @LovieSmith, running back @DreBrown27, quarterback Brandon Peters, linebacker @dele_harding and safety @StanleyGreenJr following Saturday's win against Rutgers. https://t.co/tVECMTEDKE #Illini pic.twitter.com/wS8KWdDurJ— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) November 3, 2019
★ ★ ★
Roundtree still has a presence with the Illinois football team. He FaceTimes into defensive meetings — and celebrations, of which there have been more lately with three straight wins. There’s a poster with the phrase “97Strong” that the players touch as they head to the field before the game.
Isaiah Gay made it to Saturday’s postgame interviews wearing a blue beanie with an orange “97” embroidered on the front. That was the idea of Illinois defensive line coach Austin Clark.
“He gave them to the whole D-line,” Gay said. “Every game is for Bobby. We’re just playing hard.”
★ ★ ★
Gay got more playing time Saturday with fellow defensive ends Oluwole Betiku Jr. and Jamal Woods unavailable because of injuries. The junior from Nashville, N.C., finished with a career-high six tackles, career-high two pass breakups, forced his first career fumble and also had his first sack since Illinois’ win against Western Illinois on Sept. 8, 2018.
“He’s been around here and had flashes where he’s really performed well,” Smith said. “Playing consistent ball is what we’ve wanted form Isaiah, but he stepped up (Saturday).”
PODCAST: Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show 11-2-19 https://t.co/nM4FdlG0Hi via @news_gazette— NewsTalk 1400 WDWS (@wdws1400) November 3, 2019
★ ★ ★
Gay’s hit on Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan in the third quarter sent the ball airborne and into the waiting hands of cornerback Nate Hobbs. The Illini junior returned it 36 yards for his first career touchdown.
It was an important score, too. At least when it comes to bragging rights within the Illinois defense. There’s a board in their meeting room that lists every defensive touchdown. Hobbs had heard plenty from Smith this season about not being on it.
“He’s been teasing me all year for that,” Hobbs said. “A least he can’t tease me now. It felt great. I plan on doing that again next week and every other week we get to play.”
That fumble recovery and touchdown got Hobbs in what Smith called an “exclusive club.”
“There’s competition to make big plays,” Smith said. “Nate Hobbs is an outstanding player but he hasn’t had any flash plays. Believe me, we’ve been on him every day. It’s good to see him make a play like that.”
Illinois’ defensive players feed off the competition for takeaways, too. Just ask senior safety Stanley Green, who added another fumble recovery to his career total (six) and second in as many games this season to reach four in 2019.
“If one person goes out there and makes a play, you want to make a play,” Green said. “Obviously, he’s on our team so you’re happy for him, but you feel like you should have been there to make that play.”
★ ★ ★
Hobbs’ fumble recovery and touchdown was the first of two defensive scores for Illinois. Senior linebacker Dele Harding added a pick six to start the fourth quarter. They wound up limiting the number of drives the Illini offense ultimately got.
“It’s a little weird,” Illinois redshirt senior running back Dre Brown said. “You’re kind of sitting there for a while. They score and, well, you have to go right back in. We were sitting there for a while like, ‘Are we going to be able to go in?’ and they get another pick six. I guess we were just hanging out in the second half.
“Honestly, it’s points on the board. We’ll take it. It’s hard to score, so for them to get that, it’s huge.”
Junior quarterback Brandon Peters doesn’t mind all of the defense’s takeaways either.
“It takes pressure off of us,” he said. “We don’t feel the need that we have to score right away when they do things like that. It’s a huge momentum shift.”
★ ★ ★
Brown was Illinois’ third-leading rusher Saturday against Rutgers with eight carries for 31 yards. Fellow redshirt senior running back Reggie Corbin had 51 yards on 13 carries, and Peters rushed three times for 41 yards.
Peters’ only real carry — to go with getting sacked twice — was a 54-yard scamper in the third quarter. Brown finished that drive, though, after Peters was brought down at the 2-yard line. It was the second rushing touchdown of the game for the DeKalb native.
“I was fine with that,” Brown joked about finishing off the drive after Peters’ big gain. “I got tackled at like the 2-yard line last week, and he scored on a QB sneak.”Corbin has spent a fair amount of time training — including during Illinois’ first bye week this season — with the Foot
★ ★ ★
Doctor crew in Miami. He hooked up Harding with his trainers, and the Illini linebacker has seen a difference in his game.
Harding didn’t point to his feet after his pick six for no reason.
“A lot of credit goes to those guys,” Harding said. “It’s practically been a year since I’ve been working with those guys. They’ve definitely morphed and changed my game.”