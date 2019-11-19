CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois Housing will open all residence halls on Nov. 30 — a day earlier than usual at the end of Thanksgiving break — to entice students to attend the last home football game of the season.
Illini athletics is also offering unlimited $10 student tickets in hopes of filling the stadium.
The game against Northwestern is set for 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Memorial Stadium.
Housing Director Alma Sealine didn’t have an estimate for how much the extra day would cost in terms of staffing but said it wouldn’t be too significant.
Not all residential life employees are being asked to work, and the UI’s dining service won’t resume until Sunday night. Students will have to provide for their own meals before then, she said.
Salaried staff members won’t be paid extra. The added cost will come from building-service workers or hourly student workers who come back early to staff the front desks at the residence halls, she said.
Several residence halls stay open over break anyway for students who have to remain on campus, including Daniels Hall and Florida Avenue Residence Halls in Urbana and Snyder Hall in Champaign.