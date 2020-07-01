UPDATE (6:35 p.m.)
CHAMPAIGN — Milo Eifler was supposed to address Illinois media at 1 p.m. Wednesday. An hour before that scheduled time the Illinois linebacker posted a tweet expressing some of his concerns about actually having a college football season this fall in the midst of a pandemic.
Eifler’s tweet drew plenty of local, state and national interest, including from ESPN’s Myron Medcalf and Adam Rittenberg. That wound up being just part of the 400-plus retweets and nearly 2,000 likes Eifler’s post drew.
That tweet also created a nearly three-hour delay in Eifler’s scheduled Zoom call. Illinois postponed at 1:01 p.m. before ultimately rescheduling the Zoom for later in the afternoon, with Eifler reportedly catching both Illinois coach Lovie Smith and athletic director Josh Whitman off guard with his comments.
“For him to express some of those thoughts through social accounts prior to ever having that discussion with coach or with Josh, I think they just wanted to hear that from him without going through a media interview,” Illinois sports information director Kent Brown said. “Before Milo addressed (the media), both coach and Josh wanted to talk with him to get his feelings and make sure they were addressed if he had any questions or thoughts or things he wanted to share.”
Eifler said he didn’t consider running his tweet past Whitman or Smith before he posted.
“I felt like what I was speaking on was going to address the student-athletes going though the same situation I was going through,” he said. “(Whitman) just made me realize that my voice is a little bigger. Since I’m at Illinois more people are going to follow it and try to connect the dots to something. I was just talking.”
***
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): More than two hours after Illinois said it was postponing a scheduled Zoom media call with Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler after the senior took to Twitter to express his thoughts about a college football season possibly being played amid the coronavirus pandemic, the call is back on.
Eifler is set to meet with the media virtually at 3:40 p.m.
The native of Berkeley, Calif., who registered 63 tackles last season starting in an outside linebacker role for the Illini in his first season at Illinois after transferring from Washington, brought up concerns about the pandemic.
"I understand that people want to see us play this season but in reality how can a team full of 100+ student athletes fully function during a pandemic," Eifler wrote. "Trust, my teammates and I want to play. But schools around the country are showing blatant disregard for student athletes."
***
CHAMPAIGN — A media Zoom call with Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler scheduled for Wednesday afternoon was postponed after the senior tweeted his frustration over how colleges are approaching a return to athletic activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
At 11:37 a.m. Wednesday on Eifler, he published a tweet that read: "I understand that people want to see us play this season but in reality how can a team full of 100+ student athletes fully function during a pandemic. Trust, my teammates and I want to play. But schools around the country are showing blatant disregard for student athletes."
About 90 minutes later, Illinois athletics communication assistant director Brett Moore sent a two-sentence email to media members.
"We are postponing Milo Eifler’s Zoom interview until a later date," the email read. "We are taking this time to learn about Milo’s concerns expressed on Twitter."
About 40 members of the football team arrived back at Memorial Stadium on June 8 and shortly afterward began voluntary summer workouts with strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez.