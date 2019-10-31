CHAMPAIGN — The Division of Intercollegiate Athletics at Illinois responded to allegations of domestic abuse levied Wednesday afternoon on social media against suspended Illini football player Lere Oladipo.
The statement confirmed that Oladipo is being investigated through the student discipline system, though it didn’t specify the reason.
“We are aware of accusations involving football student-athlete Lere Oladipo,” athletics spokesman Kent Brown said in a statement. “Lere has been and remains suspended from all team activities, pending final resolution of his case within the university’s student discipline process. The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics takes allegations such as these very seriously.”
Oladipo has been suspended since the Sept. 14 game against Eastern Michigan.
The 22-year-old defensive tackle was also suspended last October after being arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor domestic battery against his girlfriend.
Those charges were dropped last December, and Oladipo was reinstated to the team in January. He played in two games this season before his latest suspension.
The UI student involved in the 2018 case posted a lengthy thread on Twitter alleging that the abuse continued on and off throughout the second semester. The posts included photos of bruises on her body.
She told News-Gazette Media that she reported the conduct to the university’s Title IX office in July, prompting an investigation.
The woman said on Twitter that the university held a hearing last Thursday, but she isn’t satisfied with the outcome, and she accused the university of protecting the player while disregarding her safety.
“DIA has comprehensive policies and procedures that provide for immediate suspension and independent review of potential major offenses,” Brown’s statement went on to say. “By design, no member of DIA’s staff has a role in any investigation or review of such matters. The University has an investigatory and disciplinary process for all students and, per its policy, DIA will use the University’s findings of fact to make a final determination regarding Lere’s status as a student-athlete.
“DIA is committed to creating an environment based on family, respect, and civility and is working diligently to be a leader on this campus and across college athletics in this important area.”
UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler declined to confirm any details but released a statement in response to questions from News-Gazette Media.
“Federal Privacy law prevents the university from sharing information about student disciplinary cases, but we want to be clear that the safety and security of our students and members of our community is our number one priority. We provide support and resources to any complainant of dating violence,” she said.
In the Oct. 28, 2018, incident, UI police arrested Oladipo around 1 a.m. in a parking lot on East Peabody Drive after a witness reported hearing a woman screaming and seeing a man later identified as Oladipo forcing her into a car.
When officers arrived, they saw that the woman had a cut on her lip. She told police that it happened when he forced her into the car, according to police reports.
Oladipo admitted arguing with her but said it wasn’t physical and denied forcing her into the car, according to police.
Police arrested him for domestic battery, but the following day the victim told police that she had cut her lip when she bit it and said he hadn’t forced her into the car, the reports said.
The woman said Wednesday on Twitter that she lied to police because she was scared and because she was used to lying to others about her injuries.
The state’s attorney’s office filed charges in the 2018 case anyway, based on statements from the woman and the witness and an allegation from a third party. A friend told police that Oladipo had assaulted the woman before, according to reports.
The charges were dropped after the man who witnessed the encounter changed his story and the victim testified at a bond hearing that Oladipo had never abused her, according to the prosecutor.
Oladipo’s attorney at the time, Tom Bruno, said Wednesday he is not currently representing him and declined comment.