Doug Kramer grew up in the Chicago area. Found his footing as a high school football player at Hinsdale Central.
Then left his mark during five seasons at Illinois.
Kramer will get to stay in his home state, too, as he begins his NFL journey.
The Chicago Bears selected Kramer in the sixth round on Saturday afternoon, using the 207th pick in the NFL draft on the 6-foot-2, 305-pound center.
Kramer is the first Illini to be drafted by the Bears since wide receiver David Williams was picked by Chicago in the third round of the 1986 draft.
He joins former teammates Kerby Joseph (third round, Lions) and Vederian Lowe (sixth round, Vikings) among Illinois players who have been drafted this year. The three draft selections mark the most by Illinois since 2016.
Vederian Lowe has quite the story to share already.
The former Illinois offensive lineman added to it on Saturday afternoon when the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the sixth round of the NFL draft.
Lowe, a 6-foot-5, 314-pound native of Rockford, was the 184th overall pick in the three-day draft held in Las Vegas.
He is the second Illini to be picked this weekend after the Detroit Lions selected former Illinois safety Kerby Joseph with the 97th overall pick during the third round late Friday night.
Lowe made 52 career starts at Illinois in five seasons from 2017-2021. The husband and father of two children, the 23-year-old will now attempt to make the 53-man roster with the Vikings.
Lowe is the first former Illini to be picked by the Vikings since 1986 when running back Thomas Rook went in the sixth round to Minnesota.
The selection of Joseph and Lowe marks the first time since the 2016 draft multiple Illinois players were picked. Jihad Ward, Ted Karras and Clayton Fejedelem were all picked in 2016, with only Dawuane Smoot (2017), Nick Allegretti (2019) and Kendrick Green (2021) picked before Joseph and Lowe were selected this season.