CHAMPAIGN — Tony Adams is a steady fixture in an Illinois secondary that’s seen its share of shuffling this season because of injuries.
Adams’ official bio on the Illini’s online roster lists him as a starting safety. It’s not inaccurate. The junior defensive back out of Belleville has started at safety for Illinois this season. Both safety spots in fact. Nickel back, too. And the past two games at cornerback, with Adams returning to the position where he began his career with the Illini.
Moving Adams back to cornerback has made Illinois coach and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith look prescient. Big plays have followed that positional shift for the Illini (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) heading into this Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Rutgers (2-6, 0-5) at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
Illinois — seeking its third straight Big Ten victory — opened Sunday as a 21-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
Adams’ interception of Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan set up the Illini’s game-winning drive in upsetting the Badgers 24-23 on Oct. 19. It was Adams’ first takeaway of the season. He followed it up Saturday with a pick-six off Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer that helped the Illini set the tone early in their 24-6 win against the Boilermakers.
“I think, as much as anything, it was to try and get the best 11 guys on the field,” Smith said about tweaking his defensive lineup and moving Adams around more than anyone else. “He’s just, ‘Whatever I need to do coach.’ That’s why you want guys to have success when they’re all about the team.”
Adams’ production this season has been a bit inconsistent. While he set a career-high for tackles for loss with two at UConn and another with 12 total tackles against Nebraska, he didn’t have a single tackle — or any other statistic of note — in Illinois’ 42-25 loss to Michigan on Oct. 12.
Getting consecutive starts at cornerback and delivering critical plays in both has Adams’ confidence on the rise.
“I’m going to do whatever the team needs me to do,” he said. “Sometimes you can get down on yourself like, ‘Man, maybe I’m not good enough,’ but when they keep trusting you to go back out on the field, you’ve got to start believing in myself. That’s what I’m trying to do.
“I just think it’s a little bit more confidence knowing God put me in this position for a reason. My teammates believe in me. My coaches believe in me. So it’s time for me to start believing in myself. I feel like I’ve still got a lot to correct. I’m still learning, but I think I’m learning pretty fast.”
That Adams has started at cornerback the past two games with the same three other players in the Illinois secondary has helped. A healthy duo of Stanley Green and Sydney Brown at safety meant the 6-foot, 200-pound Adams could shift back to his more natural position playing opposite Nate Hobbs.
“I think we’re finally clicking,” Adams said. “We’re finally hitting that stride. We know each others’ strengths and weaknesses.”
Smith is big on continuity. He has it with his offensive line. He’d like it with all of his position groups.
“I can’t tell you how important that is,” Smith said. “In an ideal world, we want to do that in all positions of our team. We’ve had injuries. We’ve been wanting to get the best group out there, but injuries have stopped us from doing that. Two weeks in a row playing this crew, we feel pretty good about it.”