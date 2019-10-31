As SMU lined up against Houston last Thursday, there were a string of television sets and computer screens checking out the action 951 miles away.
In Champaign.
Mustangs linebacker Pat Nelson made it must-see TV for the Illinois football team. Nelson, who transferred to SMU before the 2018 season, had 3 1 / 2 tackles for loss, including 2 1 / 2 sacks. He forced a fumble and finished with seven tackles as SMU beat host Houston 34-31.
Without him, it’s doubtful the now-No. 15-ranked Mustangs would have remained undefeated.
His buddies are cheering for Nelson. From afar.
“They’re doing their thing this year,” Illini safety Stanley Green said. “They’re in the Top 25. He’s ballin’. I’m proud of him. Hard work pays off.”
Nelson, a Chicago native, is having a monster senior season. A safety with SMU, he is second in the nation with 10 sacks, trailing only Ohio State defensive end standout Chase Young (13 1 / 2).
Nelson’s former coach at Illinois has noticed.
“He was a good football player for us here,” Lovie Smith said. “I know SMU is having a heckuva year. I assume he has a lot to do with that.”
In 2016, as a redshirt freshman, Nelson was third at Illinois with 75 tackles. He had 65 stops as a sophomore.
Nelson graduated and moved to the Dallas school in 2018. In eight starts for last season’s 5-7 Mustangs, Nelson had 65 tackles and led the team with two interceptions.
There are no hard feelings toward Nelson from Smith. Not even a consideration.
“There’s a perfect place for everyone,” Smith said. “We pull for Pat Nelson. He got his degree from the University of Illinois. That’s how it should be. When guys graduate early, they should have an opportunity to look at their options and see what’s best for them moving forward. That was the case.”
Green had a good relationship with Nelson at Illinois. They remain friends.
“He’s not bitter about anything,” Green said. “He’s a great guy.”
How did Nelson go from 1 1 / 2 sacks in 2018 to 10 so far this season?
“He’s doing a lot of different things, being versatile,” Green said. “I’m not surprised at all.”
Illini defensive tackle Jamal Milan talks with Nelson and other former Illini on a group chat.
“There are miles in between us, but we’ll always be brothers,” Milan said. “We always encourage each other.”
Reggie Corbin roomed with Nelson at Illinois in 2015.
“He wasn’t allowed to hit me in practice,” Corbin said. “Pat’s on another level. He’s going to have a tremendous career.”
Corbin watches Nelson whenever possible.
“He’s a beast,” Corbin said.
Right back at ‘em
The rooting goes both ways. The Illini support Nelson and he supports the Illini.
“I want them to do the best that they can do,” Nelson said. “I’m still from the state. I wish them nothing but the best.”
Nelson hears from his ex-teammates. All the time.
“I keep up with them,” Nelson said. “I talk to Ricky (Smalling), I talk to Reggie. I talk to everybody in my class.”
Nelson couldn’t watch Illinois’ upset against Wisconsin on Oct. 19. The Mustangs were preparing for an afternoon game against Temple.
“To beat a ranked team like that, I was very happy for them,” Nelson said. “I know they needed that win.”
His message to Illinois fans:
“I’m doing great,” Nelson said. “I will always support the Illini. The reason I committed to Illinois was because I fell in love with the school.”
Putting it together
Nelson had a positive feeling during winter and spring.
“I knew if I was able to stay healthy, I’d have a great season,” he said.
Nelson spent quality time in the offseason with SMU defensive coaches.
“I really started to understand having different moves for sacks,” Nelson said.
The big sack number wasn’t a goal.
“It’s really not important” Nelson said. “We’re just trying to get wins.”
Offenses are game-planning for Nelson now.
“I’m starting to realize that,” Nelson said.
The jump from 5-7 to New Year’s Day bowl contenders isn’t a surprise to Nelson.
“We all bought into what the coaches were preaching,” Nelson said.
Nelson won’t say it, but an undefeated regular season is a good possibility for the 8-0 Mustangs, who have a huge test Saturday night at 7-1 Memphis. They also play at Navy and host East Carolina and Tulane.
The top-rated team outside the Power 5 earns a bid to one of the big bowls. Right now, SMU is that team.
“We’re just trying to focus on one game at a time,” Nelson said. “If we do that, everything will play out.”
He admits the national recognition for the team is “pretty cool.”
“Everyone sees the hard work that’s has been put in,” Nelson said. “At the same time, you can’t really get caught up in the hype. It’s really a distraction.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.