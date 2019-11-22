Want to know what Week 13 games are worthwhile? Here’s the scoop from sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr., who missed out on a perfect record last week (thanks, Minnesota) but still went 5-1 on his picks.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
No. 9 Penn State at No. 2 Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
On-air talent: Gus Johnson (play-by-play)and Joel Klatt (analysis)
Pick: Ohio State, 31-26. The past three games between the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes have been decided by a combined five points. Expect another close game come Saturday in Columbus.
No. 11 Minnesota at Northwestern, 11 a.m., ABC
On-air talent: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play)and Dan Orlovsky (analysis)
Pick: Minnesota, 27-16. Not only did the Gophers suffer their first loss of the season last week at Iowa, but their quarterback (Tanner Morgan) sustained a concussion. A game against the hapless Wildcats arrives at the perfect time with Morgan’s game status for Saturday uncertain.
Illinois at No. 19 Iowa, 11 a.m., BTN
On-air talent: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)and Matt Millen (analysis)
Pick: Iowa, 23-16. Picking against the Illini has cost me a few times this season. But the emergence of Iowa freshmen playmakers Tyrone Tracy and Tyler Goodson, to go with a solid defense, has me going against Lovie Smith’s team again.
Michigan State at Rutgers, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1
On-air talent: John Strong (play-by-play)and Evan Moore (analysis)
Pick: Michigan State, 31-17. The Spartans are among three 4-6 Big Ten teams needing to win their final two regular season games to go to a bowl. A bad Rutgers team is a big help to Michigan State’s chances.
No. 12 Michigan at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
On-air talent: Sean McDonough (play-by-play)and Todd Blackledge (analysis)
Pick: Michigan, 28-21. Really want to take the Hoosiers, but the Wolverines’ stingy pass defense (allowing 154.8 yards per game; fourth-best in FBS) will do enough to shut down Peyton Ramsey and Co.
Nebraska at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN
On-air talent: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play)and James Laurinaitis (analysis)
Pick: Nebraska, 30-27. Scott Frost’s Cornhuskers will keep their bowl dreams alive, setting up a must-win home game a week from now against Iowa.
Purdue at No. 14 Wisconsin, 3 p.m., FOX
On-air talent: Tim Brando (play-by-play)and Spencer Tillman (analysis)
Pick: Wisconsin, 38-20. Jonathan Taylor has gone for 200-plus rushing yards in each of the past two Wisconsin games. He’ll make it three straight on Saturday.
Award watch
How sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr. views the races for 2019’s top honors:
BIG TEN MVP
PLAYER, TEAM POS.
1. Justin Fields, Ohio State QB
2. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State RB
3. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB
4. Chase Young, Ohio State DE
5. Tanner Morgan, Minnesota QB
Joe’s take: With Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending hip injury and Chase Young’s two-game suspension (which ends Saturday), it’s likely a three-horse race for the Heisman Trophy among LSU’s Joe Burrow, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts. Despite his gaudy numbers (41 total TDs), Fields may need a late push to pass both Burrow — the heavy favorite — and Hurts for the big trophy in New York City.
ILLINI MVP
PLAYER POS.
1. Dele Harding LB
2. Brandon Peters QB
3. Josh Imatorbhebhe WR
4. Jake Hansen LB
5. Reggie Corbin RB
Joe’s take: Tanner Morgan did throw for 368 yards last week against Iowa despite the overall numbers showing the Hawkeyes have a top-30 defense against the pass. The onus, therefore, will likely be on Brandon Peters and Josh Imatorbhebhe to continue what has been a strong QB-WR connection since Peters’ return from a concussion. The former Southern Cal wideout has four TDs in the past four games, coinciding with Peters’ return on Oct. 19 against Wisconsin.
BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR
COACH TEAM
1. Ryan Day Ohio State
2. P.J. Fleck Minnesota
3. James Franklin Penn State
4. Tom Allen Indiana
5. Lovie Smith Illinois
Joe’s take: Minnesota may have been ranked behind Penn State in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings (much to ESPN personality Todd McShay’s dismay). But in my book, “Row the boat” is way cooler than whatever cliche James Franklin can come up with, so we’ll rank the Minnesota coach ahead of the Penn State leader in the N-G’s totally unofficial Coach of the Year poll.
BIG TEN BOWL OUTLOOK
BOWL TEAM
Playoff Ohio State
Rose Minnesota
Citrus Penn State
Outback Michigan
Gator Wisconsin
Holiday Indiana
Armed Forces Iowa
Music City Illinois
Pinstripe Michigan State
Redbox Nebraska
Quick Lane —
Joe’s take:The bowl destination for the Illini will improve with a win Saturday at Iowa, but if Lovie Smith’s crew ends up in the Music City for a bowl game, that’s not a bad option compared to, you know, Detroit (sorry Motown).