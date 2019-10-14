CHAMPAIGN — Memorial Stadium just hosted Michigan on Saturday for the first time since 2011.
By the time the Wolverines visit again to play the Illinois football team on Oct. 18, 2025, the venue situated alongside Kirby Avenue may look quite different.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said last week a $100-million upgrade may be in line for the 96-year-old building.
The improvements would come to the south and east sides of the stadium, improvements that were first introduced three years ago but sidelined to prioritize the recently-opened $80 million Smith Football Center.
“There are some needs there, of course primarily on the east side and on the south side, probably $100 million or so,” Whitman said this past Thursday at Busey’s 67th Economic Forum at the I Hotel. “That’s needed to make those improvements so we’re starting to wrestle with where that project could fit, how we would pay for it, in our grand scheme.”
In September 2016, the UI announced a $132 million renovation project to the east and south ends that would have included a new south grandstand — commonly referred to as the horseshoe — and a football performance center.
Less than a year later, Whitman put those upgrades on hold and announced a new standalone football performance center, later named the Smith Center. That facility, which cost just shy of $80 million and is on the east side of the stadium, opened in August. On Friday, a 12-foot, 1,000-pound statue of former Illinois linebacker standout Dick Butkus was unveiled near the main entrance, positioned along Fourth Street.
Prior to the start of the 2008 season, the UI completed $121 million of renovations to the north and west sides of Memorial Stadium.
The new project could coincide with Memorial Stadium’s upcoming 100th anniversary.
“I consider it to be one of the most historic buildings in our state,” Whitman said. “It is nearing its 100th birthday. The construction was completed in 1923. It was formally dedicated in 1924 (at a) homecoming game against Michigan where Red Grange had one of the great days in college football history.”
With the opening of the Smith Center, Whitman also said the space vacated on the north end of Memorial Stadium, which the football team used to occupy with its weight room, sports medicine areas, locker rooms, meeting rooms and coaches’ offices, among other amenities, will be renovated for use by other athletes.
“We’ve now vacated about 70,000 square feet of space in the northeast tower and north stands of Memorial Stadium, which is fantastic,” he said. “It allows us some square footage to go in and re-purpose that for use by our other 500 student-athletes. We anticipate putting somewhere between $5 and $10 million into that over the next five or so years.”