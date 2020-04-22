CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman has a daily call with other athletic directors from across the Big Ten, the conference staff and conference commissioner Kevin Warren.
It’s there the Illinois athletic director and that group have worked to devise plans and contingencies — and backup options to those contingencies — for the return of sports after they were put on hold in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The choices Whitman will make for Illinois athletics and the broader decisions from the Big Ten and NCAA won’t happen in a vacuum. They’re dependent on a series of events — one in particular.
“The decision I’m paying the most careful attention to is the decision from our university and other universities is when to resume in-person instruction and what that could look like,” Whitman said. “It could happen in a lot of different contingencies as well. Hopefully, at some point, we’ll be able to bring students back to campus and bring student-athletes along with them.”
That’s the caveat. The latter can’t happen without the former from Whitman’s perspective. Reversing that order would send the wrong message in his opinion.
“If we’re bringing student-athletes back to campus, but not students, why are we doing that?” Whitman said. “Why do we have confidence that it would be safe and healthy for the student-athletes to be here but not the entire student body? Without having students physically on campus, it’s hard to imagine an environment where we would bring student-athletes back on campus.
“It’s not hard to imagine the university would have some fairly stringent guidelines on what those returns look like and how you populate classes. I think the 600-person lectures, those could be difficult. We’re always going to place the healthy and safety of our students and student-athletes and staff at the forefront. We don’t want to be premature in any of those decisions. I think the university needs to make some decision about the fall first, and then we’ll be in a position to follow their lead.”
That doesn’t mean Whitman doesn’t see a hard deadline for the resumption of sports this fall on the old schedule.
For college football to start in early September, Whitman said that decision would have to be made by early or mid-July. Illinois is scheduled to kick off the football season on Sept. 4 against Illinois State at Memorial Stadium.
“That’s probably the latest you could go and still have the schedule begin as you would anticipate it around Labor Day weekend,” he said. “We’re sitting here mid-April. We’ve got some time in front of us. We’ll see how these next few weeks unfold in terms of the pandemic.”
More than a month into life with all sports temporarily sidelined, Whitman said more substantial planning can happen than it could in mid-March. During the first two or three weeks after the NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring sports, available information about the true nature of the pandemic changed on a daily, if not hourly, basis.
“There was a lot of time spent in triage mode sorting out what needed to be dealt with immediately and what could be pushed back as we worked through immediate needs,” Whitman said. “Now that things have settled into a new normal, as it were, it gives us some time to really dive in more deeply into the future and starting to think through some of these different contingencies and possible outcomes.”
Of course, any plans won’t be as simple as one university or one conference coming to a decision. The return of college athletics is tied directly to the return of students to campus, which is tied to the health and safety concerns of doing just that.
“A lot of that is going to be dictated — to some large extent — by the federal government, the state government, the local government, by the NCAA, the Big Ten and by our university,” Whitman said. “It’s just unbelievably complicated when you start to sit back and think about all those different levels of governance trying to weigh in on public healthy and safety.”
An uneven rollback of social distancing and stay-at-home orders across the country only further complicates the matter. The Big Ten alone has universities in 11 different states.
Whitman said the fact every state is in a different place in regards to its response to the pandemic stands as the most serious complication in trying to generate a consensus to when college sports could return.
“Every state has different pressure points — different places of tension — in trying to develop, at a minimum, a conference solution if not a national solution for returning our sports to play,” Whitman said. “At some point do you have to look out and kind of pick a more advanced future date with some degree of confidence that more advanced future date is one everybody can hit? Or do you develop more of a location-specific solution? I’m not sure. Those are very active conversations. I’m just happy we have a voice at that table.
“There are a lot of different ways this could play out, and they’re all on the table. It’s too early to make any decisions, but it’s certainly not too early to be having a lot of different conversations and evaluating different models that could come into play if circumstances dictate.”