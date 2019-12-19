Reggie Love (above) is the clear headliner in the latest class Illinois football signed on Wednesday. But who else did Lovie Smith’s program sign besides the four-star running back from Trinity Catholic in St. Louis? Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks down the signees:
Cooper Davis
Defensive lineman | Melbourne, Fla.
Davis, who flipped from Missouri, will give Illinois size (6-6, 245 pounds) and production (103 tackles, 39 tackles for loss) on the edge.
James Frenchie
Wide receiver | St. Louis
Dynamic athlete had 742 yards of total offense and 12 touchdowns during his senior season, but will factor more into the passing attack at Illinois.
Lavar Gardner
Linebacker | Atlanta
A hybrid safety/linebacker at Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.), Gardner had 65 tackles, four sacks and two fumble recoveries as a sophomore in 2019.
Phifer Griffin
Offensive lineman | Monroe, N.C.
Griffin has length at 6-6 and 290 pounds and was the No. 77 tackle in the 2020 class, but don’t expect him to crack the two-deep next season.
Reggie Love
Running back | St. Louis
A fractured ankle robbed Love of a full senior season. Healthy in 2018, he rushed for 539 yards and six touchdowns on a loaded Trinity Catholic (Mo.) team.
Quinton McCoy
Defensive lineman | Valrico, Fla.
Illinois needed depth at defensive tackle, and McCoy could eventually provide it after totaling 37 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks in 2019.
Jer’Zhan Newton
Defensive lineman | St. Petersburg, Fla.
The Illini flipped Newton from Maryland to further shore up its defensive front. He had 104 tackles, 29 1 / 2 tackles for loss and 16 sacks as a senior.
Tre’Von Riggins
Defensive lineman | Bradenton, Fla.
One-time Miami commit is the highest-ranked of Illinois’ newest defensive tackles. Riggins put up 38 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five hurries in 2019.
Anthony Shipton
Defensive lineman | Orange, Calif.
The Illini also tapped into the JUCO market to further reinforce its defensive line depth by pulling Shipton from Cerritos College (Calif.).
Deuce Spann
Quarterback | St. Petersburg, Fla.
A late addition to the 2020 class, Spann had 2,784 yards of total offense and 35 touchdowns as a senior for state semifinalists Lakewood.
Blaise Sparks
Offensive lineman | N. Ft. Myers, Fla.
Consensus three-star recruit rated as the No. 161 tackle by 247Sports provides even more depth for Illini offensive line coach Bob McClain.
Kevin Tyler
Offensive lineman | St. Louis
Illinois spread its recruiting wings in St. Louis beyond Trinity Catholic by landing Tyler, who’s ranked as the No. 86 tackle by 247Sports, out of Ritenour.