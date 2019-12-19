Listen to this article
Reggie Love (above) is the clear headliner in the latest class Illinois football signed on Wednesday. But who else did Lovie Smith’s program sign besides the four-star running back from Trinity Catholic in St. Louis? Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks down the signees:

Cooper Davis

Defensive lineman | Melbourne, Fla.

Davis, who flipped from Missouri, will give Illinois size (6-6, 245 pounds) and production (103 tackles, 39 tackles for loss) on the edge.

James Frenchie

Wide receiver | St. Louis

Dynamic athlete had 742 yards of total offense and 12 touchdowns during his senior season, but will factor more into the passing attack at Illinois.

Lavar Gardner

Linebacker | Atlanta

A hybrid safety/linebacker at Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.), Gardner had 65 tackles, four sacks and two fumble recoveries as a sophomore in 2019.

Phifer Griffin

Offensive lineman | Monroe, N.C.

Griffin has length at 6-6 and 290 pounds and was the No. 77 tackle in the 2020 class, but don’t expect him to crack the two-deep next season.

Reggie Love

Running back | St. Louis

A fractured ankle robbed Love of a full senior season. Healthy in 2018, he rushed for 539 yards and six touchdowns on a loaded Trinity Catholic (Mo.) team.

Quinton McCoy

Defensive lineman | Valrico, Fla.

Illinois needed depth at defensive tackle, and McCoy could eventually provide it after totaling 37 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks in 2019.

Jer’Zhan Newton

Defensive lineman | St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Illini flipped Newton from Maryland to further shore up its defensive front. He had 104 tackles, 29 1 / 2 tackles for loss and 16 sacks as a senior.

Tre’Von Riggins

Defensive lineman | Bradenton, Fla.

One-time Miami commit is the highest-ranked of Illinois’ newest defensive tackles. Riggins put up 38 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five hurries in 2019.

Anthony Shipton

Defensive lineman | Orange, Calif.

The Illini also tapped into the JUCO market to further reinforce its defensive line depth by pulling Shipton from Cerritos College (Calif.).

Deuce Spann

Quarterback | St. Petersburg, Fla.

A late addition to the 2020 class, Spann had 2,784 yards of total offense and 35 touchdowns as a senior for state semifinalists Lakewood.

Blaise Sparks

Offensive lineman | N. Ft. Myers, Fla.

Consensus three-star recruit rated as the No. 161 tackle by 247Sports provides even more depth for Illini offensive line coach Bob McClain.

Kevin Tyler

Offensive lineman | St. Louis

Illinois spread its recruiting wings in St. Louis beyond Trinity Catholic by landing Tyler, who’s ranked as the No. 86 tackle by 247Sports, out of Ritenour.

