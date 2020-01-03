Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois quarterback Isaiah Williams (1) runs before being forced out of bounds by California during the first quarter of the Redbox Bowl at LeviþÄôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois quarterback Isaiah Williams (1) runs before being forced out of bounds by California during the first quarter of the Redbox Bowl at LeviþÄôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.