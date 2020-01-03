SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Isaiah Williams’ Redbox Bowl experience marked the highest amount of playing time in the 2019 season for the freshman quarterback outside of the closing minutes of games that had been decided.
The thing is, Williams took just a single snap at quarterback during Monday’s 35-20 loss to California at Levi’s Stadium. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith used Williams’ athleticism as an asset, lining him up as a slot receiver alongside redshirt junior quarterback Brandon Peters.
Williams caught three passes for nine yards against Cal, fumbling once. That role, though, is one the 5-foot-10, 180-pound St. Louis native and highest-ranked recruit Lovie Smith signed at Illinois for the Class of 2019 doesn’t expect to play moving forward. Williams reaffirmed after the game his future at Illinois is under center at quarterback.
“It felt good just stepping on the field and getting the ball in my hands again,” Williams said. “It was just I had one more game left. It was the easiest way to get me on the field.”
Williams will be a redshirt freshman in 2020 since he only played in four games this season, the maximum he could play and still retain an extra year of eligibility. A leg injury he sustained in training camp and one he reaggravated during the season played a role.
So too, did, Peters becoming the clear option as Illinois’ starting quarterback, with redshirt freshman Matt Robinson taking the backup job.
Williams’ playing time in his four games, then, was minimal. His total production as a freshman came down to 3 of 10 passing for 38 yards and an interception, nine carries for 16 yards and his three catches in the bowl game.
“It feels like a roller coaster,” Williams said of his first season. “I feel like, most of all, it’s been a learning experience, though. I learned from all the downs. There’s been very few ups, but all the downs, it’s a blessing, honestly. Next year I’m going to come prepared and be ready next year.
“It’s kind of like a game of, ‘What are you doing for me now?’ You’ve got to be ready when you come into this thing mentally. You’ve got to be ready to lead your guys at the quarterback position. You’ve got to do the little things — the small things — like show up on time. All the little details? That’s what makes you great.”
Williams has plenty of goals moving forward to his second season at Illinois. He wants to learn the playbook better — master it — while also improving both his body and his fundamentals at quarterback.
Being detailed is something Williams said he gleaned from watching Peters after the Michigan transfer arrived at Illinois last summer.
“I learned a lot from Brandon, from mechanics-wise all the way to learning the playbook,” Williams said. “He mastered it fast. It’s the little things that make him great. Showing up 10 minutes before meetings. Little things like staying in there with coach Rod and almost being like another coach. Always in the stadium doing the small things.”
Williams also spent a large chunk of time during his first season with Reggie Corbin.
The now former Illini running back went through his own share of ups and downs early in his career, and Williams received support from the veteran back, who finished his Illinois career with 2,361 rushing yards (good for 12th in school history) and 18 touchdowns.
“That was my big brother,” Williams said. “Every time I was down, he kind of helped me get out of it. The biggest thing I learned was from his leadership. When I’ve got freshmen coming in next year, I can lead those guys and show them the right direction to go. Help them out like he helped me out.
“Just build a relationship with the guys — become a leader. My main thing next year is I want to be a captain of this team. I don’t care about no other accolades. I just want to be a captain and be a leader of this team.”