CHAMPAIGN — Thomas Detry still lives in his native Belgium. It makes perfect sense for the European Tour golfer, offering easy access to many of his tournaments.
But Detry’s home away from home is the same place where he went to college: Chamapaign-Urbana. Which explains why Detry was at the Demirjian Golf Practice Facility last week.
Detry was on his way to California to visit with his club maker, Callaway. He stopped in C-U to see the Illinois men’s basketball team play Michigan State last Tuesday at State Farm Center. And to check in with Illinois men’s golf coach Mike Small and the team.
“It was a break in my season right now,” Detry said. “I felt it was like a perfect time to come back over, see coach and my old teammates.”
C-U is special to Detry.
“I’ve got some amazing memories,” Detry said. “I spent four years of my life here. This is where I grew as a man.”
Detry stopped at one of his favorite C-U restaurants.
“I’ve always loved Chipotle,” Detry said. “We don’t really have it in Europe. There’s two in London, but it’s not exactly the same.”
Detry doesn’t play again until next week’s Oman Open. That will be followed by the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
Detry, a native of Brussels, is in his fourth full year on the European Tour.
He ranked 42nd on the Tour in 2019, making 21 of 25 cuts. His best finish was third and he had three other top 10 finishes.
Detry is off to a solid start this season. He has made the cut in all five events, with a tie for fourth at the Mauritius Open and a tie for sixth at the Saudi International. That event included Americans Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, who Detry was paired with in the final round.
“All that is part of the learning process,” Detry said. “My game is getting better and better.”
Former Illini and Detry’s countryman, Thomas Pieters, tied for third.
Like many of his former teammates, Detry has, “Illinois” on his golf bag. He hears about it. In a good way.
“I get random people in the crowd say, ‘Hey, you went to Illinois,’” Detry said. “We get that little link.”
Future plans
Detry has the game to play in the U.S. full time. Joining the PGA Tour is a goal.
But there is no rush. Just 27 years old, he has a long career ahead of him. Detry wants to be ready.
“I’ve been very steady in my progression,” he said. “I’m getting better and better in Europe. My goal is to win in Europe first and after that, making it on the PGA Tour. It’s an amazing Tour. European Tour is fantastic as well.”
Detry has grown since he left Illinois. Physically and mentally.
“I feel I’m more experienced, more mature,” he said. “I’ve been traveling around the world and have seen so many different things, so many different cultures. All that turns you into a different human being. You know how to handle things better emotionally, mentally. It’s good for my golf game as well.”
Detry has his sights set on representing Belgium in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics this summer, along with Pieters. The final selection will be made in June.
“It’s definitely a goal to play in the Olympics,” Detry said. “It would be a dream come true. If I could come back there with a medal, it would be absolutely amazing.”
Growing tree
Small continues to send his former golfers into the pro ranks. On multiple tours.
Detry learned plenty from his coach that helps him now.
“He really gave us that resilience, that fighting spirit,” Detry said. “He taught us to work hard, play hard, do our best, never give up. I think it’s really important if you want to be successful, not only in golf, but in life itself.”
Detry wants to add to the program’s legacy, which includes Pieters and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, Small’s college teammate, among many others.
“I definitely think about that,” Detry said. “I’m still far behind that. It’s something I want to achieve.
“Being able to represent the school and be really good and really strong and make everybody here proud is something special. I feel like I owe a lot to the school.”