CHAMPAIGN — Mike Small has always had tightly-connected teams.
It’s part of the broader culture of the Illinois men’s golf team and a reason why the Illini have been so successful — from Big Ten titles to an unbroken string of a dozen NCAA championship appearances — in the last decade-plus.
It’s also why the cancelation of the season because of the global health threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and directive from the university for all students — athlete or not — to leave campus was difficult for Small’s team.
“When this word went down that the season was canceled and they had to leave campus, none of them wanted to leave,” Small said Thursday. “They really did not want to go. We had to actually push them away because they love each other, they want to be around each other, they love golf, they love studying it and they just love competing with each other.”
Not all of the Illini made it home, though.
Sophomore Adrien Dumont de Chassart and freshman Jerry Ji are still on campus. The determination was that doing so was better than returning home to Belgium and the Netherlands, respectively, for the pair — although senior Giovanni Tadiotto did end up returning to Belgium.
“They felt it was in their best interest academically and health-wise to stay here,” Small said. “In Belgium and the Netherlands, it’s a pretty hot point with this thing right now. Getting there is difficult. Coming back whenever they have to, who knows what the future holds with that? They really like it here and feel comfortable here. Because of those reasons they didn’t really elect, I should say, they more or less had to stay.”
Dumont de Chassart and Ji are staying together in an off-campus apartment.
Small said the athletic department is looking after them, but they’re mostly on their own as part of the social distancing now required.
“They can’t really work on their games,” Small said. “Demirjian is shut down, and obviously the weather isn’t conducive to playing much. I know they’ve kind of put together a makeshift hitting bay in their apartment. They put a mattress up and sent me a video that they were never going to stop practicing. It’s kind of fun to see them get creative and try to stay in the game as much they can.”
Illinois senior Michael Feagles packed up his car and headed home to Arizona last week. His first calls, though, were to Dumont de Chassart and Ji. He wanted to make sure his teammates knew they had people to turn to in Illinois since they wouldn’t be returning home. Illini junior Varun Chopra and his family are in Champaign, and sophomore Tommy Kuhl lives just more than an hour away in Morton.
“I just wanted to make sure they knew they’ve got people around them who can help them, and, obviously, coach is just a call away,” Feagles said. “I couldn’t imagine living in a country I’m not super sure about and could be uncomfortable in and don’t know a lot of people. I’m just making sure those guys are doing OK. I’ve been staying in contact with them quite a bit.”
That’s simply part of how close this Illinois men’s golf team has become, which is aided by the fact they all worked out together, practiced together and lived across the hall from each other in the same apartment complex.
Their split just hit harder in the last week because it was so abrupt. Feagles knew the end of the season was coming eventually. Just not now.
“When you see the ending coming and you can expect it,” Feagles said. “When you get to the national championship you know at the end of it, it’s over. You’re done. Your career is over. You say your good-byes, and you’re going to have to move on. When it just out of nowhere hits you, it makes things a lot harder. It was tough. Guys took it hard, for sure, but we’re all staying connected and all still talking.”
Small said he doesn’t have to worry about his team staying in touch and staying engaged. He’ll work out a plan with assistant coach Justin Bardgett on how the team will proceed. For now, the Illinois coach had a single directive for his athletes.
“They do know before they left that one of the mandates was to, first of all, No. 1, stay involved with school and not let that slip,” Small said. “This team has gotten some academic awards the last few years, and it’s always been a priority in our program. It’s why we are here.
“We’re just sitting back and letting this thing unfold as it may. I’m a proactive person, but we’re living in a reactive world right now. It’s frustrating at times, but we have to do it. We’re just kind of dealing with stuff in our program that may help us when this is over.”