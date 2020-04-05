CHAMPAIGN — Illinois golfer Giovanni Tadiotto lived this season with fellow seniors Bryan Baumgarten and Michael Feagles.
They expected to finish their season with another Big Ten title and appearance in the NCAA tournament.
The coronavirus pandemic changed that plan.
“It just went away real fast,” Tadiotto said. “We just deal with it the best way we all can.”
How is he handling the new normal?
“It’s all right,” Tadiotto said. “It’s just a little weird since everyone just went away, so I’m on my own. It doesn’t feel like we’re still in school.”
Earlier this week, the native of Anderlecht, Belgium, was at his girlfriend’s place in Chicago.
He has three online classes to finish this semester to complete his marketing degree.
Then, he’s got a choice to make: Stay or go?
The NCAA is allowing senior spring sport athletes the option to return for another season.
“It’s something that has been talked about,” Tadiotto said. “It’s a big decision. A month ago, I would never, ever have imagined I would have the opportunity to come back one more year.”
Tadiotto is processing the idea and what it will mean to his future.
He wants to talk it over with Illini coach Mike Small and his family before making a decision.
Like the rest of the Illini seniors, Tadiotto wants to play professional golf. Right now, because of the health threat posed by COVID-19, pro golf is on hiatus.
“It’s really a personal decision,” Tadiotto said. “It’s not like if Michael or Bryan decide to go, I’m going to be like, ‘Oh, they’re going, so I’m going to go back.’”
Tadiotto’s situation is complicated by the fact that he is far from home.
“It’s another thing to take into account,” Tadiotto said.
He doesn’t know what’s next. For now, he plans to work on his short game.
“I’m trying to make the best out of the situation,” Tadiotto said. “In the future, I’ve got to process the big opportunity I am given and think of the pros and cons.”
Eventually, Tadiotto will take a shot at pro golf. Either this year or next.
“That’s my goal,” he said.
His business degree from a prestigious school provides other options. But Tadiotto will keep those on the backburner.
“I want to have the confidence that I have what it takes to earn my place there (in pro golf),” Tadiotto said.
Illinois helped prepare Tadiotto for the next step.
He wouldn’t have considered the school without the path made earlier by countrymen Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry.
“We don’t really know about universities here in America,” Tadiotto said. “I’ve talked more about it with Detry. Having his testimony really helped.”
Illinois golf is a big deal in Belgium.
“Now, we’ve become a bit of a Belgium dream for the junior golfers,” Tadiotto said.
His first two years at Illinois were challenging. It was a different lifestyle on and off the course.
Besides the culture change, Tadiotto had to adjust to the language. He speaks French.
“There were some things I was struggling to get,” Tadiotto said. “I’m thankful to my teammates and my coaches for being patient with me.”
Tadiotto immersed himself in English.
“It forced me to learn more about it,” he said.
Tadiotto’s most prized possessions might be his Big Ten championships rings. All three are at home in Belgium.
On display.
“I know what we had to do to get to that point,” Tadiotto said. “They were all very unique.”
Tadiotto appreciates the support he received at Illinois.
“It was massive,” he said. “I never expected it.”
Tadiotto enjoyed his time with Small.
“He taught us a lot of things from his personal experience as a professional golfer, but also his experience as a golf coach,” Tadiotto said. “That was very important for my growth.”
No matter where he goes, Tadiotto will have a relationship with Small.
“He’s someone that had a lot of impact in my life,” Tadiotto said. “I will always be grateful for him.”
Small is a big fan of Tadiotto.
“He’s been awesome,” Small said. “He’s had a good career. He played in the national Final Four as a freshman.
“Gio get along with everybody. He’s such a hard worker and such a great person.”
Getting to know Giovanni Tadiotto
More on Illinois senior men’s golfer Giovanni Tadiotto away from the golf course:
Favorite athlete: Matt Kuchar
Favorite sport besides golf: soccer
Three people I’d like to have dinner with: Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer and Matt Kuchar
Favorite TV show: Suits