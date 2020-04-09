CHAMPAIGN — “I’m coming back!!!”
That was Michael Feagles last week on Twitter.
The Illinois senior men’s golfer, who had his final season prematurely cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, is taking a mulligan.
The NCAA Division I Council made it possible, by granting waivers for an additional year of eligibility to spring sport athletes.
When Illinois approved the extra season, Feagles had a decision to make.
“I basically had everything out on the table,” Feagles said. “I could fully comprehend everything and go through it. I started weighing pros and cons.
“I just want to finish what we started this year. We’ve got plenty of stuff to do.
“I see a very bright future for myself and the team. I’m excited to come back and finish this off the right way.”
Feagles is one of three Illini senior golfers in Mike Small’s program and the first to say he will return. Giovanni Tadiotto and Bryan Baumgarten have not made their plans known publicly.
Feagles will turn 23 during his extra year in school. He plans to play professional golf, but unlike other sports, his age is not a major factor.
“Professional golf is always going to be there. It’s not going anywhere,” Feagles said. “One year’s not going to do anything. It’s probably going to end up helping me more than hurting me. I just see it as an opportunity. You can play pro golf until you’re 65 years old.”
Returning is the right call, Feagles said.
“I feel like I owe it to Illinois and I owe it to myself and I owe it to Coach Small and I owe it to my teammates to come back and give us one last run,” he said.
Feagles has won three Big Ten team titles during his Illinois career. Now, he will have a shot at a fourth.
“When we get to campus in August every year, we’re building toward championship season,” Feagles said. “To winning Big Ten championships and competing for national championships.
“I have high aspirations for this team. We have no ceiling. We’ll have a chance to do something really special.”
Feagles understood why the season was shut down last month. But was still disappointed.
“There was not much you could do,” Feagles said. “It was bigger than golf.
“The worst part of it was not having your own say in how you went out.”
Now, he will.
“I’m hungry for it,” Feagles said. “I want to go back and take this team to newer heights.”
Feagles, who will earn his sports management degree in May, plans to work on a master’s in his final year.
He is currently home in Scottsdale, Ariz., having made the 24-hour drive from Champaign to Arizona after in-person classes were canceled.
Feagles and his girlfriend Grace packed up his apartment and filled his gray 2014 Mustang.
“We’d never done it before,” Feagles said. “We had a good time.”
About half the golf courses in Arizona remain open because it’s considered an essential business in the state, so Feagles is able to play every day if he wants. The forecast for the next week calls for sunny skies and temperaures in the 80s.
He knows friends who are players that are going to the courses.
“We feel like we have a competitive advantage on people in other states who might not be able to practice right now,” Feagles said. “We’re trying to stay ready for when our opportunity comes up.”
Feagles is the oldest of four. His sister Remy is a sophomore at Arizona State, brother JD is a high school senior and brother William is an eighth-grader.
“We all love being around and hanging out,” Feagles said.
Feagles was a big-time recruit for Illinois, ranking among the top 20 in the country.
“He’s a tough-minded young man, who chose Illinois because he wanted the adversity of the weather,” Small said. “He wanted to find something that was more challenging. He embraced that.”
Feagles picked Illinois over golf powers from the West and South.
When he first heard from Illinois, Feagles wasn’t interested.
“I had grown up my entire life playing 365 days a year,” Feagles said.
A member of the Illinois staff pointed out the program’s consistent success: NCAA runner-up, NCAA semifinalist, etc. That got Feagles’ attention.
“I was like, ‘Whoa, Illinois is good at golf,’” Feagles said. “I had no clue.”
From that moment on, Illinois was in contention for Feagles. And ultimately he said, “yes.”
Turned out to be a good move for both Feagles and the Illini. He was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and won the NCAA regional title as a junior.
“That was special for me,” Feagles said. “Me and Coach had gone through the highs and lows of trying to get individual wins. I struggled with that. I was always a consistent player. I could never break through the barrier of winning, but Coach helped me a ton. He really taught me how to win again.”
Feagles wanted a chance to play at a high level while learning from one of the nation’s top coaches.
“Coach said, ‘We don’t save spots for anyone. We don’t give spots to anyone. They’re earned.’” Feagles said. “I loved that.”
Three-plus years later, Feagles played in every event for Illinois. With a bonus season to follow.
“It worked out pretty well,” Feagles said.
Getting to know Michael Feagles
More on Illinois senior men’s golfer Michael Feagles away from the course:
Favorite athlete: Tiger Woods
Favorite sport besides golf: College basketball
Three people I’d like to have dinner with: Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Donald Trump
Favorite TV show: Anything on ESPN