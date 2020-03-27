CHAMPAIGN — During her high school days in Richmond, Ky., Tristyn Nowlin received emails from Illinois women’s golf coach Renee Slone.
They were informational, more like questionnaires.
What was Nowlin’s initial reaction to Illinois?
“I’m not going up north. It’s too cold,” Nowlin said. “I was either staying in Kentucky or going south.”
Eventually, Nowlin decided to take a look at Illinois. She came on a visit to Champaign-Urbana. And got hooked.
“I don’t even know how to explain it,” Nowlin said. “It’s like you get that feeling. You kind of know. I felt like I was home up here.”
Slone and her staff made a difference. So did the Illinois facilities, the campus and the academics.
“All the resources would provide me the best path to go the direction that I wanted to go as far as a professional career,” Nowlin said.
Nowlin developed a strong bond with Slone. One that continues to grow.
“It was almost immediate,” Nowlin said. “Over the years, our relationship has gotten much, much stronger.”
In Nowlin’s first two weeks on campus back in 2016, Slone’s help was invaluable.
“I came up early and I was kind of by myself,” Nowlin said. “I went through that transition of, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to fit everything into my schedule. I’m having a lot of anxiety.’ Coach made a really good effort to come and sit with me on a daily basis and talk through things.
“That is something that is so special about her. She is the most selfless person that I have been lucky enough to know. She dedicates 100 percent of her time to the people that she cares about the most. That’s something I will always appreciate and love about her.”
It didn’t take Nowlin long to become comfortable with college life.
“What really helped me was being around the team,” Nowlin said. “Every freshman goes through that transition. It kind of depends on how much they let it show. It’s a very normal thing.”
On the course, Nowlin found comfort right away.
“Golf has always been my escape,” Nowlin said. “As soon as we were able to start team practices and as soon as we were competing, that’s when I got into the groove of things and fell in love with the competition.”
She will always remember her first win at the 2018 Cardinal Cup in Louisville, Ky.
“I felt like mentally that was the best I was ever able to control my emotions and control my thought process,” Nowlin said. “That week is when things finally clicked. I’ve had a lot of fun on the golf course ever since that day. That was a really special moment.”
In August 2019, Nowlin hit another career high point. Because of her world golf ranking, Nowlin qualified for the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
She didn’t make the cut after coming off wrist surgery, but was able to play a practice round on the historic Georgia course.
“My game was nowhere where it needed to be,” Nowlin said. “Deep down, I knew that.”
She relaxed and enjoyed the round.
“I learned a lot there,” Nowlin said. “I had some really good memories there.”
She holed out on No. 13 for an eagle and kept the ball. Nowlin has gotten used to playing in rough conditions. Practice rounds in C-U provided constant tests.
“That is something I didn’t really consider when I was first coming up here,” Nowlin said, “but that I think has been one of the biggest factors that has helped me improve my game. You go to these southern schools and yes, you can get outside and play golf every day, but for the most part, you are not going to see all the seasons like you do up here in Illinois.”
Now, if she has to qualify in 35-mph winds, Nowlin will be ready.
“Getting that experience and training myself to deal with that has been the key to my success,” Nowlin said. “The different environments I have been exposed to.”
During her time at Illinois, Nowlin learned about Slone the player. Good enough to compete at the highest level and earn a spot in the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame.
Slone talks to Nowlin about playing professionally. A three-time All-American at Illinois, Slone spent time on the LPGA tour in the 1990s.
“It’s something that we’re always looking toward,” Nowlin said. “During practice, we do center things around the team because that’s where we’re at in the moment. But she always has a way to give me these reminders that whatever we’re doing now is preparing us for the next tournament but it’s also, ‘Preparing you for the rest of your life.’”
Nowlin said Slone has helped her realize the work ethic and dedication needed to pursue her career goals.
“I do want to play professionally,” Nowlin said. “Golf is something I can’t put to the side. It’s what’s keeping me sane and what I really, really want to focus on.”
Besides playing, Nowlin hopes to continue with game as a PGA teaching professional.
“That’s something I would be super, super passionate about,” Nowlin said.
With her current season canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Nowlin is back home in Richmond. She went from planning a trip for a tournament with her team in South Carolina to no schedule at all after the Big Ten canceled all spring sports on March 12.
“Right now, I am taking it quite literally minute by minute,” Nowlin said. “The day after we got the news, I packed up a quick bag to run home for the weekend. I was going to come back (to C-U) because we had exams. I thought things were going to return to normal after spring break.”
It all changed with the decision by the school not to resume in-person classes.
Nowlin came back to campus on March 19 to pack up her apartment.
The Illinois senior golfer said she is now “laying low, staying at home (in Kentucky), getting some work done and then practicing whenever I can.”
“It’s definitely a big, big transition within a week to be surrounded by such a good support system to go self-quarantine and not practicing or playing with anybody, doing things on my own,” Nowlin continued. “It’s been a blur.”
There has been early talk of allowing spring sport seniors a chance to return next year.
For one more season of competition. A mulligan.
Is Nowlin, a kinesiology major with a minor in psychology, interested?
“Right now,” Nowlin said, “I’m very, very open.”
Getting to know Tristyn Nowlin
More on Illinois senior women’s golfer Tristyn Nowlin away from the course:
Favorite athlete: Tyler Ulis
Favorite sports besides golf: Basketball
Three people I’d like to have dinner with: Tiger Woods, Eckhart Tolle and Arnold Palmer
Favorite TV show: Parks and Recreation