Secret's out: Mahomet has a golfer in the U.S. Open
MAHOMET — He hasn’t lived in Mahomet long enough to become a familiar face.
But Luke Gannon still will get the hometown treatment from this Champaign County village during next week’s U.S. Open.
“He just gained about 10,000 fans,” Lake of the Woods Golf Course pro David Sebestik said after Gannon qualified for one of golf’s majors late Monday. “We’re happy the city next to his name is ‘Mahomet.’ We’ll be rooting him on, for sure.”
Gannon and his wife, Ellyn, met at Southern Illinois University and moved to Mahomet a year ago. Ellyn (Monticello High Class of 2014) knows the territory. Luke (a native of Wichita, Kan.) is still getting comfortable.
“We love the area,” said Ellyn, whose parents — Carolyn and Mike Moffett — live in Monticello. “I’m sure there are a lot of people in Mahomet who have no idea who he is. … For him being a transplant, there’s not huge support from the golf community just because they don’t know yet.”
That likely changed Monday when Gannon earned a spot in the U.S. Open by finishing in the top five of 90 golfers at a 36-hole qualifier at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.
As Luke shot rounds of 68-68, Ellyn nervously walked the Lake of the Woods.
“A total of 11 miles,” she said. “I thought if I can’t be there, at least I can walk and it will be like I’m there, almost walking with him. That’s what I did all last night.”
Luke was scheduled to return to Mahomet on Tuesday only to begin preparation for the Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., on June 16-19. Ellyn will join him this time.
“It probably won’t sink in until we’re there,” she said. “Right now, it’s surreal.
“Coming into this tournament, I knew this was going to be his breakthrough. I had a feeling that this was going to be it.”
Luke’s story is unique. The 25-year-old waited until high school to pick up golf and worked as a janitor to afford tournaments in the summer. A two-time all-conference golfer from SIU, he turned pro in 2019 but failed to make much of an impact on any tour.
Until now.
“I’ve been getting a lot of texts within the (golf) industry asking ‘Who the heck is this Luke Gannon guy from Mahomet?’ ” Sebestik said. “People think I grew up with him here but that’s not the case. Still, it’s pretty cool.”
At the invitation of Sebestik — also the high school golf coach at Mahomet-Seymour — Luke spoke to the Bulldogs last fall.
“The neat thing is,” Sebestik said, “he’s exactly who you’d hope he’d be: a super nice guy, very well-spoken and generous with his time.”