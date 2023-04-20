It’s more clear than ever that Atkins Golf Club is home of the Illini.
On Wednesday, course Superintendent Nate Massey was part of a crew that used a stencil and paint to install giant, orange block I’s at three easy-to-see locations at the Urbana course: on the practice range, near the Nos. 1 and 10 tee boxes and outside the pro shop and restaurant. The artwork was completed ahead of this weekend’s Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate, the first tournament hosted by Mike Small’s powerhouse since the 2010-’11 season.
It’s a nice touch that is sure to be noticed — weather permitting.
“I hope (the teams) enjoy the setup and want to come back for more tournaments,” said Massey (Rantoul High Class of 2002). “It’d be cool to host the Big Tens or an NCAA regional. Hopefully, word gets out.”