Cross course No. 227 off the list for Patrick Koenig.
His journey to play 500 rounds of golf within a year — and break the existing world record of 449 — brought him to Atkins Golf Club in Urbana on Friday.
“We’ll be over 500 unless I lose a limb, which hopefully doesn’t happen,” Koenig said. “Let’s say this, If I lose a limb, I’m still going to set the record. You’d have to cut off probably all four of my limbs to stop me from doing this. That’s just the amount of effort and energy that I’ve put into it so far.”
Koenig’s journey will conclude Jan. 3 at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point, Calif.
A combination of planning and spontaneity go into planning his cross-country trek, in which he uses his customized RV dubbed the “Recreational Golf Vehicle.”
“I leave room for adventure on purpose,” Koenig said. “If it’s not spontaneous, then some of the best stories and the most interesting things I have to say no to, and I hate saying no to golf ... I’ve got milestones, and then I kind of build it out around that, and it’s getting pretty full.”
His trek has already raised more than $16,000 for The First Tee, an organization that provides golf lessons for kids.
As for his favorite course so far? The answer isn’t so easy.
“That’s probably the most popular one that I get,” Koenig said. “They’re all so different, you know, Southern Hills was good, a place called Black Jack’s Crossing was splendid, Atkins Golf Club is clearly right in that running as well here today. It’s a question that every time, it gets a different answer.”