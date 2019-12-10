UI at 150 & Beyond: Mike Small
Now featured on our 1,956-story Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: 24 past or present Illini coaches, including the Class of 1988’s MIKE SMALL, he of the 10 Big Ten team golf titles over the past 11 years.
Among the discoveries Mike Small made on his way to earning a bachelor’s in business administration 31 years ago: One need not be a neat freak to become a difference-making educator.
Exhibit A: Emerson Cammack, the late, legendary dean of what was then known as the College of Commerce and Business Administration.
“Never had I seen such a uniquely unkept office,” says the Danville High grad, son of former Illini basketball star Bill Small and winner of an unprecedented 11 Big Ten Golf Coach of the Year awards.
“Dean Cammack had the messiest office, with hundreds of stacked papers everywhere. You couldn’t see around them. A total mess. Yet he was one of the kindest and most considerate mentors that I had while at the U of I.
“To this day, thoughts of that office bring back unique, yet inspiring memories of his love and respect for his students.”JEFF D’ALESSIO
News-Gazette