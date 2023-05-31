CHAMPAIGN — Larry Becker, Peter Fernandes and Loren Leskis kept a close eye on Golf Channel’s coverage of the NCAA men’s golf championship on Tuesday afternoon.
The trio were among the comers and goers who passed through the clubhouse at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy as Illinois battled Florida State in the match-play quarterfinals at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
“We’ve become a golf school,” Becker said. “Anybody asks, and I tell them, you know, as good as the basketball team has been, and I was really excited about football this year, but Illinois is a golf school, period.”
Illinois’ quintet of Mattis Besard, Jackson Buchanan, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Piercen Hunt and Tommy Kuhl had plenty of support more than 1,600 miles from home.
So did Illinois coach Mike Small, who navigated the Illini to a Big Ten title and their 14th appearance in the national tournament in the last 15 seasons.
“Mike has built a program to where it’s one of the premier programs in the country, and he gets all the credit in the world,” Fernandes said.
Becker and Leskis had played a round at the UI course earlier that day, just as they do pretty much every morning. Both Becker and Fernandes earned degrees from the UI and work at the course on a part-time basis.
They were among about a dozen folks who gathered in front of the clubhouse television at 12:15 p.m. as the Illini and Seminoles neared the end of their round.
“It’s nice to see,” UI director of golf Mike Wallner said. “Especially if they can make it to (Wednesday) and play for a national championship. There would be a lot of people hanging around out here tomorrow.”
There was applause as Dumont de Chassart sunk a birdie putt on the sixth hole in the late stages of his victory over Frederik Kjettrup.
But the magic ran out for the Illini soon after; the Seminoles’ Luke Clanton defeated Buchanan to knock the Illini out of contention for their first national title.
That disappointing end hardly dampened the spirits of those in the clubhouse.
“It’s great to see these local players go on (to play professionally) and stuff like that,” Becker said.
“They’re not out here as much as they used to be, but they do make periodic visits; Small has them come out, and they’ll play the orange and blue.”
The staff at Atkins Golf Club also was watching as Clanton sank the putt that ousted Illinois just after 1 p.m.
Illinois hosted a nine-team event at Atkins on April 22-23 and finished at two-under-par 850 to triumph over second-place Northwestern by 26 strokes.
“We’re happy to be home to them,” Illinois assistant director of athletics Kathy Hug said.
“We’re happy that we have an option for them here that’s competitive, and it was nice to be able to showcase this to some of the fans locally, who normally can’t go, and watch them in places like where they play in the postseason.”
Plenty more followed along with the Illini on their own as they played the courses themselves on a warm afternoon.
Owing partially to the Illini and optimal weather conditions, business was steady throughout Memorial Day weekend.
“There’s an uptick in excitement for sure,” Hug said.
“I think the amount of people that are golfing, I mean, it’s been beautiful this weekend. ... I would say that as far as watching, they’re watching on their phones (while) playing, and then they’re coming in and taking a peek at the TVs.”
If Small’s Illini can make another run to the NCAA finals in 2024, the clubhouse screens are likely to be crowded again.
“When we watch pro tours, it makes a big difference to see Steve Stricker last Sunday (in the Senior PGA Championship); how great that was,” Leskis said.
“Nick Hardy won a few weeks back. It’s really fun when you can align yourself with someone from the U of I (in professional tournaments).”