Mia Takekawa is just starting her Illinois women’s gymnastics career. Yet the freshman — who lists visiting Japan, learning to play the piano and eventually ziplining among three items on her bucket list — is already making her name known.
The native of Sacramento, Calif., scored the first perfect 10 on the beam in Illini history when she accomplished the feat on Jan. 9 during the sixth-ranked Illini’s triangular meet at Huff Hall in Champaign against Temple and Lindenwood. Before the Illini host Michigan at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Huff, News-Gazette sports editor MATT DANIELS caught up with Takekawa:
The perfect score on the beam meant ...
That me, my team and my school are being recognized and rewarded for all the hard work that we have put in. Not only the work we’ve done in the time since I arrived on campus, but also all that has been put into this program and the years before me. To record a perfect 10 on beam means that this year is the year for this team, and it means that we are only getting started.
Once she completed her beam routine ...
My whole team was cheering for a 10, Huff Hall was cheering for a 10 and then the judges flashing a 10 was crazy. I got pretty emotional, but mostly it just felt unreal. All I could hear was yelling and cheering. My mom, dad and sister were all there to see it. Hugging them after the meet was the best feeling in the world.
Takekawa has competed in gymnastics ...
For 11 years. What I love most about this sport is the team. Being on a team is like having a second family, and being on a collegiate team has only made this feeling even better. Whatever we do, we do together. We train together, struggle together and this season, I know we will win together.
Away from gymnastics ...
I watch a lot of YouTube, Netflix and TikTok. Otherwise, you can usually find me hanging out with my friends. When I’m at home, though, I spend most of my time with my dog, Odyssey.
Takekawa isn’t taking it easy in the classroom.
The engineering major wants to ... become a bioengineer and hopefully do something groundbreaking in the medical field.