Rae Balthazor performs on the her Floor Routine. Women's Gymnastic's Big 10 Championship, hosted by the University of Illinois, Saturday, March 24, 2018 at State Farm Center.Holly Hart/The News-Gazette ° Rae Balthazor performs on the her Floor Routine. Women's Gymnastic's Big 10 Championship, hosted by the University of Illinois, Saturday, March 24, 2018 at State Farm Center.