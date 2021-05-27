CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football has publicized the kickoff times for six of its 2021 games.
They were released Thursday afternoon via the program's Twitter account and cover the season opener versus Nebraska, the Week 2 game against Texas-San Antonio, the Week 3 tilt against Virginia, the Week 4 showdown with Maryland and later contests against Wisconsin and Penn State.
The regular-season debut of Bret Bielema's first team will occur Saturday, Aug. 28 at noon on FOX, with the Illini hosting the Cornhuskers inside Memorial Stadium.
Following are a 6:30 p.m. start on Saturday, Sept. 4, against the Roadrunners in Champaign-Urbana (broadcast on BTN) and a 10 a.m. kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 11, versus the Cavaliers in Charlottesville, Va (broadcast on the ACC Network).
Then comes the game against Maryland, which on Tuesday was moved to a Friday night kickoff. Illinois hosts the Terrapins on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.
Also announced Thursday was a 2:30/3 p.m. flexible kickoff against the Badgers in Memorial Stadium. This is the Illini's homecoming game, as well as Bielema's first coaching against his former team since parting ways with Wisconsin in 2012.
Rounding out Thursday's published game times is the Oct. 23 meeting with Penn State, slated for an 11 a.m. kickoff on that Saturday in University Park, Pa. No television station is listed for the Wisconsin and Penn State games.
Illinois' other 2021 games without a listed start time are at Purdue on Sept. 25, hosting Charlotte on Oct. 2, hosting Rutgers on Oct. 30, at Minnesota on Nov. 6, at Iowa on Nov. 20 and hosting Northwestern on Nov. 27.