Over the years, Rockford has sent a legion of special athletes to the University of Illinois, though few measure up to the accomplishments of 1930s Illini star John “Jack” Beynon.
Beynon was a three-sport star for Rockford High School, but he was best known as the star quarterback for the Rabs’ powerhouse 1930 football team. Outscoring its opponents by a cumulative score of 279-18, the talented signal caller ran for 20 touchdowns and passed for four more, including three to Rockford captain and future Illini teammate Bart Cummings.
As a player for coach Bob Zuppke, Beynon helped the Illini rebound from back-to-back losing seasons in 1930 and ‘31. Coordinating a flea flicker-type offense that was based on principals of laterals and reverses, Beynon’s senior squad in 1934 raced to victories in each of its first six games and ended with a 7-1 mark. The highlights included a 14-13 win at Memorial Stadium versus Ohio State.
The game-winning touchdown against the Buckeyes in ’34 was eventually dubbed by scribes as the Flying Trapeze play. Starting at OSU’s 36-yard line, Illini fullback John Theodore took the ball on a direct snap and faked a dive into the line. Just before reaching the line of scrimmage, Theodore tossed a lateral to guard Chuck Bennis. Bennis dropped back and fired another lateral to halfback Les Lindberg, who sprinted to the right, then spun and fired a 25-yard cross field lateral to Beynon. The Illini captain, who had gone into the OSU secondary as though he was a potential receiver, had backtracked behind UI’s line of scrimmage. Beynon then tossed a perfect arching pass into the hands of Gene Dykstra for the deciding 36-yard TD.
Also a two-time letter winner for coach Craig Ruby’s Illini basketball squad, Beynon was an iron horse for Zuppke’s football team in 1934, playing an estimated 297 of the 300 minutes during Illinois’s five Big Ten games. He was rewarded with first-team all-league honors and second-team All-America kudos. Beynon played in the College All-Star game on a team that included future United States President Gerald Ford from Michigan.
He rejected a $150 per game offer to play for George Halas’ Chicago Bears to instead attend law school. From 1943-46, Beynon’s legal career was interrupted by a three-year Army stint during World War II.
Beynon ultimately become Winnebago County’s very first public defender in 1966. Five years later, he was appointed as an associate judge. In 1981, he became a Circuit Court judge in Rockford’s 17th district.
Jack Beynon, who was born on July 12, 1913, in Chicago, died on Oct. 17, 1989, at the age of 76.
