Illinois head coach Shauna Green in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign in Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team dropped out of the AP Top 25 rankings on Monday. The Illini had spent three weeks as a ranked before the latest poll was released.

Illinois posted a 1-1 record this past week, which included a 62-52 home loss to Purdue on Thursday night and an 86-76 home win against Michigan State on Sunday.

The Illini (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) were the highest team in the receiving votes category with 45 points.

The full AP Top 25 poll looked like this:

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. LSU

4. Indiana

5. Connecticut

6. Iowa

7. Utah

8. Maryland

9. Notre Dame

10. Ohio State

11. North Carolina

12. Iowa State

13. Virginia Tech

14. UCLA

15. North Carolina State

16. Duke

17. Gonzaga

18. Michigan

19. Villanova

20. Oklahoma

21. Middle Tennessee

22. Arizona

23. Florida State

24. Texas

25. South Florida

Receiving votes: Illinois 45, Colorado 40, USC 17, Tennessee 13, Purdue 12, UNLV 9, Baylor 1, Columbia 1, Oregon 1.

Illinois and Colorado were the two ranked teams to drop out of Monday's poll, while Texas and South Florida were new to the rankings this week.

The Illini are back in action at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when Illinois faces No. 18 Michigan (17-5, 7-4) at the Breslin Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Joe Vozzelli

Joe Vozzelli Jr. is a sports copy editor at The News-Gazette. His email is jvozzelli@news-gazette.com.

