CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team dropped out of the AP Top 25 rankings on Monday. The Illini had spent three weeks as a ranked before the latest poll was released.
Illinois posted a 1-1 record this past week, which included a 62-52 home loss to Purdue on Thursday night and an 86-76 home win against Michigan State on Sunday.
The Illini (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) were the highest team in the receiving votes category with 45 points.
The full AP Top 25 poll looked like this:
1. South Carolina
2. Stanford
3. LSU
4. Indiana
5. Connecticut
6. Iowa
7. Utah
8. Maryland
9. Notre Dame
10. Ohio State
11. North Carolina
12. Iowa State
13. Virginia Tech
14. UCLA
15. North Carolina State
16. Duke
17. Gonzaga
18. Michigan
19. Villanova
20. Oklahoma
21. Middle Tennessee
22. Arizona
23. Florida State
24. Texas
25. South Florida
Receiving votes: Illinois 45, Colorado 40, USC 17, Tennessee 13, Purdue 12, UNLV 9, Baylor 1, Columbia 1, Oregon 1.
Illinois and Colorado were the two ranked teams to drop out of Monday's poll, while Texas and South Florida were new to the rankings this week.
The Illini are back in action at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when Illinois faces No. 18 Michigan (17-5, 7-4) at the Breslin Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.