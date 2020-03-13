CHAMPAIGN — The fate of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments seemed sealed when conference after conference started cancelling its games late Thursday morning.
The NCAA followed suit later that afternoon.
But it was more than just basketball on the chopping block in response to the coronavirus pandemic. All remaining winter and spring NCAA championships were canceled. The Big Ten followed suit, cancelling all athletic events through the end of the academic year.
So Ayo Dosunmu and Illinois men’s basketball aren’t the only ones with an abrupt end to their seasons.
Area wrestlers Justin Cardani and Luke Luffman won’t compete next week at the NCAA championships for the Illini.
No regular postseason run for Mike Small’s Illinois men’s golf team. Or a shot at repeat NCAA tournament appearances for Illini baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s gymnastics and women’s golf after reaching that stage a year ago.
“These last 24 hours have been heartbreaking,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement released Thursday evening. “I have such respect and appreciation for our student-athletes, coaches, and staff. I watch every day with admiration as they strengthen their bodies, their minds, and their relationships, all in the pursuit of excellence.
“There is so much work and sacrifice that occurs away from the eyes of the public, so much effort given so that they shine in those precious few moments each year when the lights come on, the cameras come into focus, and the stakes are high. Today, in what has been perhaps the most challenging day of my professional career, we took away those moments for a significant number of our student-athletes. I know they are devastated. I am as well.”
Whitman, like his fellow Big Ten athletic directors, was in support of the conference’s decision to cancel its remaining athletic events this academic year. A moratorium was also placed on all on- and off-campus recruiting. Illinois will also halt practices for its teams until further notice, which also affects programs like football and volleyball, which were about to start their spring schedules.
Whitman said the DIA would be communicating with all of the Illinois student-athletes in the coming days about their academic and athletic obligations for the remainder of the semester. Illinois’ spring break begins Monday, and the university had already announced it would move to online classes afterward.
Those decisions were made based on what is still an evolving public health threat with the coronavirus pandemic. Cancelling all athletic events will help assist in limiting the spread of the virus. With other conferences making similar decisions, piecing together a schedule would have been an impracticality, if not an impossibility.
“The hardest decisions require you to resolve inner conflict between what you value most and what you value at the moment,” Whitman said. “Like many of you, I enjoy nothing more than watching our young men and women compete in the orange and blue. What we value most, however, is our students. And at the end of the day, we must act in the best interests of their health and well-being — and, in this case, in the best interests of the health of our local, regional, and national communities as well.
“As much as I want our student-athletes to experience the joy of competition, feel the euphoria of victory and learn from the despair of defeat, recent events are an important reminder that life is bigger than sports. Our focus remains on being healthy, contributing members of our many overlapping communities as we work collectively to address the challenges presented by this terrible virus.”
The fluid nature of the situation — epitomized by the actions taken in less than 24 hours nationwide starting Wednesday evening — means Illinois’ plans could continue to evolve. That will include multiple conversations with the Illini student-athletes in the next 24 hours to discuss the Big Ten’s decision.
“For the people most intimately involved in our programs, the wounds caused by the necessity of (Thursday’) decision will not heal overnight,” Whitman said, “but we are committed to growing closer together as an Illini family, supporting each other through these difficult moments, and emerging stronger on the other side.”