CHAMPAIGN — Nonconference scheduling news from the Illinois women's basketball team has arrived on back-to-back days.
On Tuesday, it was announced the Illini will face Notre Dame for the second annual Citi Shamrock Classic on Nov. 18 in Washington, D.C.
Illinois dropped the rest of its nonconference schedule on Wednesday.
The Illini will open up the 2023-24 season on Nov. 7 against Morehead State at State Farm Center in Champaign. Illinois will also play home games against Saint Peter's (Nov. 15), Canisius (Nov. 26), Central Connecticut State (Nov. 29), Northern Kentucky (Dec. 6) and Missouri (Dec. 17).
Illinois' nonconference slate also features an Nov. 11 game at Marquette and a multi-team event in late December for the West Palm Beach Classic in Florida. The Illini's two opponents for the MTE tournament have yet to be announced.
Illinois also has scheduled an exhibition game with Division II program Truman State on Oct. 30 in Champaign.