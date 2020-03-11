What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor here
Twenty-three years later, Scrappy is still going strong.
In 1997, the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga introduced the costumed mockingbird as its new mascot.
It was a hit then and remains so today.
“Scrappy’s popular,” UT-Chattanooga senior associate athletic director Jay Blackman said Tuesday.
In a nonbinding poll, students at the University of Illinois are asking for their own feathered mascot, a belted kingfisher.
The nonbinding referendum — which passed by a margin of 4,222 to 3,597 — came a year after a vote for Alma Otter as mascot was defeated by 297 votes.
Now what happens?
“Begin discussions with the administration to talk about the kingfisher,” Illinois Student Government President Connor Josellis said Tuesday. “Obviously, the referendum passed, which in my eyes is a huge step, the students saying they are ready to move on and they are ready to look for something new.”
Josellis wants to bring up the kingfisher with Chancellor Robert Jones. The school has indicated there are no plans to add a mascot at this time.
“Hopefully, we can get some clarity on what the next steps look like. Soon,” Josellis said. “We’re very excited about it passing.
“The student body spoke. We allowed the opportunity for all students to have input in it and the majority of the students voted that they are ready to look into it.”
The school retired Chief Illiniwek more than 13 years ago, with the last performance on Feb. 21, 2007.
‘It’s time for us’
UI senior physics major Spencer Hulsey came up with the idea and design for the kingfisher.
She was surprised her fellow students said “yes.”
“What I’ve said since Day 1: ‘We’ve never made it this far if it passes,’” she said. “If it does pass, then the university will take the reins and go from there.
“I hope the alums will get a chance to share their voice. I know that that risks getting turned down. I recognize that’s a possibility. My argument against that would be ‘We’re trying to start new traditions.’ They got to have their symbol at games and now I think it’s time for us to have ours.”
Hulsey and Josellis favor addition, not subtraction.
“I’m not trying to take away Fighting Illini. I’m not trying to get rid of Block I,” Hulsey said. “I’m not trying to make a political statement. What I am trying to do is invest in the future of school spirit.”
Whether the kingfisher is adopted or not, Hulsey hopes a system is put in place for future students to get their ideas heard.
“I expect the administration will handle this as they see fit,” Hulsey said. “That could mean a lot of different things. That could literally mean just ignore it. I hope it doesn’t, but it could.”
‘Cool mascot hats’
Hulsey shared her ideas with the athletic department and several vice chancellors.
“They all told me they’re going to wait for the student vote,” Hulsey said. “Now we have that.”
The athletic department is aware of the poll results.
“We were not involved in the process with the student referendum,” athletic department spokesman Kent Brown said Tuesday. “We’ve been working with the different campus groups, as organized by the chancellor’s office, and would always follow the lead as we’ve gone through that process with those groups.”
Hulsey, 22, is about to graduate. In 10 years, when she returns to campus, does she think the kingfisher will be flying at Illini events?
“I loved going to football games,” Hulsey said. “I would love to see a mascot on the sidelines having fun with the crowd.
“I can imagine it being a kingfisher, people having cool mascot hats.”
Bird is the word
Reaction in Mascotville was mixed over Tuesday’s news that a majority of UI students who cast votes in a nonbinding referendum were in favor of making the belted kingfisher the Illini’s official mascot. We asked four former portrayers of mascots at rival Big Ten universities what they thought.
THE NITTANY LION
Penn State
Pennsylvania middle school Principal NICK INDEGLIO says: “I believe that a mountain lion, particularly a Nittany Lion, would enjoy feasting on a belted kingfisher. However, on a serious note, I think it would send a strong message by being the first female mascot in the Big Ten.”
SPARTY
Michigan State
Michigan GM sales manager NICOLE NIEMIEC says: “The worst thing for a school is to not have a mascot; they aren’t even on the same playing field — (like) U of M. The Big Ten mascots are all friends throughout the year. Just don’t expect us to be friendly when it’s football or basketball season.”
PETE
Purdue
Purdue corporate relations director JOHN LANGENKAMP says: “Every mascot that’s out there was a goofy concept at some point. Enough time has passed since (Chief Iliniwek). I think it would be super cool for a Big Ten rival that’s close by to have some sort of on-field mascot.”
GOLDY GOPHER
Minnesota
Minnesota sports author ROSS BERNSTEIN says: “I can’t speak on behalf of all Goldy Gophers, but I’m sure Minnesota would welcome the belted kingfisher. I hope we can find common ground — let’s all hate the Badgers.”
— JEFF D'ALESSIO