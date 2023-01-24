CHAMPAIGN — The last Illinois basketball player to average 20 points per game in back-to-back seasons? Rodrick “Rick” Schmidt, Class of 1975, born and raised in Royal.
Turns out, he filled up both stat sheets and student transcripts: The two-time First-Team Academic All-American has found success in his life as a businessman.
Illinois athletes who mirror his dual-track success — earning Academic All-America and All-Big Ten honors — will have their names etched on the Rick Schmidt Academic Achievement Wall at the Ubben Basketball Practice Facility, the University of Illinois Athletic Department announced Friday.
“A lot of people get into sports and expect they’re going to be the next Michael Jordan, and there just aren’t very many people who are going to be the next Michael Jordan,” Schmidt said. “You’ve got a real opportunity to get a world-class education here — you might as well give it all you got in sports and do the same in the classroom; that way, you always have a fallback option.
“For me, it worked out just fine.”
The 6-foot-6 forward’s on-court resume was rock solid: The two-time team MVP was a Second-Team All-Big Ten and Honorable-Mention selection in 1974-75 and got named to the 15-man 75th anniversary Illini basketball team.
He was selected in the sixth round of the 1975 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Jazz and briefly played for the San Diego Sails in the ABA.
But Schmidt’s post-basketball accomplishments win out. After 23 years working in life insurance, he’s spent the last few decades in the real-estate world as a founding partner of Royal Properties, named for his hometown.
The company developed more than 7,500 spaces for students on college campuses. American Campus Communities bought 85 percent of the company in 2006 for $244 million.
“Rick has become a dear friend since the time I took over here; he’s a loyal supporter of our program and this university,” current men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. “There simply is no one who loves their alma mater more than Rick.”
Schmidt, 69, now lives in sunny Naples, Fla., a long way from his childhood home.
Royal Grade School enrolled about 80 kids total, he said. But that’s where he met Doyle Collins, a math teacher and basketball coach who had a great effect on him.
“I think him and my parents instilled that you need to work hard, you need to be honest,” Schmidt said. “Doyle was a person that really taught you and helped you learn. I give him a whole lot of credit.”
In 2001, he returned the favor with a $250,000 endowed scholarship named for Collins and Schmidt’s late father, Robert.
Schmidt played for the small-but-mighty St. Joseph-Ogden High, which took down No. 1 Joliet Central in his senior year when they faced off in a holiday tournament in Danville. He averaged 25.5 points and 15 rebounds in his final season.
“I got recruited all over the place, and Illinois came in late,” Schmidt said. “I always had in the back of my mind, if they gave me a scholarship, I’d take it.”
He enrolled in the UI’s agriculture business degree program, and kept to a strict student-athlete schedule. In his four years at the UI, Schmidt said he “might’ve missed two classes.”
The three-year varsity letterman enjoyed a prolific college basketball career, facing off against the likes of UCLA’s Bill Walton and the early teams of the Bobby Knight-era Hoosiers.
But his post-college exploits quickly reached a turning point. Schmidt was let go from the Jazz, then picked up by the Sails team. The ABA was in flux, and Schmidt was cut again shortly before the Sails dissolved midway through the 1975-76 season.
“I didn’t want to leave my life in anybody else’s control like that ever again,” he said.
Schmidt went to Chicago to meet with his Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers. One of them happened to know George “Papa Bear” Halas, legendary Chicago football coach and team owner, who dispensed some life-changing advice.
“He said, ‘I know you’ve got good academics, I know you got a job opportunity. The average life expectancy of an NBA player is five years; at the end of those five years, they’ll start way higher and they’ll fall off,’” Schmidt recalled. “From that very moment, I said ‘That’s it, no more basketball.’ Papa Bear said go to work; I did.”
A childhood hero helped him get back on his feet. He worked his first insurance job with decorated Illini basketball forward Dave Downey, who’d hung around team practices while Schmidt was still at school.
“Dave is one of the smartest guys I’ve ever met in my life,” Schmidt said. “He taught me so much about finance and how the world worked.”
Schmidt still tries to visit Champaign a couple times each year. A frequent donor to Illinois athletics, he won the Varsity “I” Achievement Award in 2009, the highest distinction for former UI athletes’ post-grad accomplishments.
For current student-athletes, Schmidt offered his own practical advice.
“The thing you should keep in mind is the chances of being that superstar that everyone’s going to read about and hear about — there are a few guys that are going to do that,” Schmidt said. “But if you look at the University of Illinois and the alumni that have come out of there, the people who have become millionaires and billionaires, who’ve contributed to society, those who come from the academic part far outnumber the athletic part.
“The athletic part seems to get more notoriety.”