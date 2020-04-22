CHAMPAIGN — Adam Miller’s commitment to Illinois has been questioned ever since he made it last November.
Mostly because it came exactly one day after the early signing period had closed.
Miller wasn’t exactly unaware of those thoughts. Not with how prevalent they were on various forms of social media. It’s why the Morgan Park senior guard took several opportunities throughout the 2019-20 basketball season to cast those doubts aside.
Miller silenced all such questions Wednesday afternoon when he signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Illinois next season.
“A lot of people said there were a lot of outside factors messing with my decision, but I was locked in 100 percent,” Miller said. “Now I’m a Fighting Illini. I’ve been one my whole life, and now I’m official.”
Miller did acknowledge that other schools had tried to sway him away from his commitment to Illinois since November. That he didn’t sign last week when the regular period opened just added fuel to the doubting fire.
“I was 100 percent locked in to Illinois,” Miller repeated. “I wasn’t changing my decision.”
Miller’s signing rounds out Illinois’ 2020 class that ranks 15th nationally by 247Sports and 16th by Rivals.
“He is an elite scorer, a multi-talented two-play player with the ball in his hands, as a shooter with great range and with his defensive prowess,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Adam is a winner. He was headed toward another high school state title before the season was cut short, and excelled in USA Basketball settings with his ability to compete and play alongside the nation’s top players.”
Miller, a five-star guard with Peoria and Chicago ties, joins four-star guard Andre Curbelo and three-star forward Coleman Hawkins.
Miller said he’s talked with Coleman since the California big man committed last fall. Miller also got an opportunity to speak with Curbelo in person — and see his future teammate play — when they were both at the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C., this past December.
“Coleman was locked in since day one,” Miller said. “He’s going to be a big factor in helping us win a lot of games. (Curbelo) plays the game the right way. He passes the ball, he can score the ball and he rebounds. He does everything on the floor. I feel like that’s the type of player I want to play with — a serious basketball player. I can support them, and they can support me.”
Miller, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard ranked as high as No. 30 in the 2020 class by Rivals, will join Illinois after putting together a strong final season at Morgan Park. He averaged 27.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.3 steals, and the Mustangs were among the top Class 3A state title contenders when the season was canceled March 12 in the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Miller’s standout senior season helped him garner 2020 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year honors. He was also named Illinois Mr. Basketball and took home his second consecutive Gatorade Player of the Year honor for the state.
“A lot of people in the state could have won that award,” Miller said. “You know you’ve got DJ Steward (Whitney Young) Antoine Bloxton (Bogan), (Morgan Park teammates) Brandon Weston and Marcus Watson and a couple other players. For me to get that, that just shows I put in time and effort.
“The people around me — my supporting cast, my family, my friends — they all helped me out. They’re all right there in my corner. They pushed me to go harder every day. That just shows the work I’ve put in since day one. You don’t win that award really in one season. It’s about character, how you treat other people and what you do outside of basketball.”
Miller sees Illinois as the right fit and setup to help him reach his next goal. Staying “home” mattered to him.
“It’s my best option,” he said. “This is something that’s important to me. If I was going to be able to continue to go do my dream and make it to the NBA, why not do it at home? That’s a big factor for me. My family can come to my games. … This is going to be a perfect setup for me. I’m going to work on my game every day — get my work done — and just be ready for everything.”
Miller’s fit with Illinois is more about location. What the Illini accomplished on the court this season stood out to him. The turnaround from 21 losses in 2018-19 to 21 wins this past season was notable. How it happened was, too, with Underwood making several in-season adjustments.
“They ended up losing a couple games at the start,” Miller said. “(Underwood) changed the playbook. He changed the whole system to fit his team. That shows a great coach, and that shows a willing coach to do it for his players and not himself and the name. Coach Underwood is a great coach, and he’s really like the piece that helped me make the decision.”
Miller’s signing still leaves Illinois with one open scholarship for the 2020-21 season following the transfers of Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones. The Illini could have two more open up depending on the decisions made by All-Big Ten sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu and Big Ten Freshman of the Year center Kofi Cockburn, who both declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.
“A lot of people said I wouldn’t be going there if Ayo was coming back, but that didn’t manage my decision,” Miller said. “Me and Ayo played in high school together, so I would have gladly played college basketball with him, too. … I enjoyed the ride he had. He made history at Illinois and he brought them back to greatness. Hopefully I can do the same thing because that’s like a big brother to me. I watch every move he makes, so hopefully I’m going to be able to make bigger steps myself.”