CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men's basketball single-game tickets went on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and it didn’t take long before sellouts were announced for high-profile State Farm Center matchups against Arizona on Dec. 11 and Michigan on Jan. 14.
At the close of business Wednesday, there were less than 400 tickets left for Friday’s exhibition against Indiana (Pa.), where the Illini will celebrate last season’s Big Ten tournament title with a banner-raising and ring ceremony at 6:40 p.m.
Less than 1,000 tickets remain for Notre Dame on Nov. 29 and Iowa on March 5, UI Senior Associate Athletic Director Cassie Arner said.