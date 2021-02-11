When it comes to earning sports honors, few are tougher to come by than first-team basketball All-American.
Just five players.
From a group of 350 schools ... and growing.
The Illinois basketball record book lists six consensus first-team All-Americans. Ever.
One player did it twice, with Andy Phillip honored in 1942-43.
Nobody has done it since Dee Brown in 2005. He was also a consensus second-team selection in 2006. Other Illinois first-team picks were Bill Hapac (1940), Walt Kirk (1945) and Rod Fletcher (1952). It’s a short list for a program with a long history of basketball success.
The All-American-less streak at Illinois should come to end this season. Maybe even twice.
Guard Ayo Dosunmu, if he continues at his current pace, is trending toward All-Americandom.
His numbers scream “first-teamer.” He is second in the Big Ten in scoring, third in assists, fifth in free throw percentage, eighth in field goal percentage and 16th in rebounding. A stat stuffer of the highest order. For a team with serious Final Four potential.
I was covering the team when Brown starred in the mid-2000s. Like Dosunmu, he had a knack for making big plays. But Brown wasn’t as dynamic as a scorer.
Dosunmu could have turned pro after his sophomore season. Pointing to unfinished business, he decided to return. Brown had a similar choice after leading Illinois to the 2005 NCAA title game. Brown came back and won multiple national awards.
Dosunmu, who is coming off his first-triple-double at Illinois, won’t be back for his senior season. His stellar play has moved into first-round projections for the 2021 NBA draft.
Clearly, the decision to play one more college basketball season paid off for Dosunmu. It’s a move I wish more players would consider.
Dosumu is in a better position now for the NBA than he would have been after last season.
The goal for Dosunmu should be to follow the path of Deron Williams, Kendall Gill and Derek Harper, former Illini who had long, productive NBA careers. Which, based on how he’s played so far this season, he appears well on his way to doing.
Two much?
Let’s assume I am correct and Dosunmu becomes the first Illinois first-team All-American since 2005 when Brown picked up the esteemed honor.
Teammate Kofi Cockburn could join him.
The sophomore is second in the nation in double-doubles. He averages a double-double, tough to pull off with all the attention he gets from opponents. He leads the Big Ten in rebounding, is second in field goal percentage and sixth in blocked shots and scoring.
He was a force as a freshman and has gotten better as a sophomore. His points, rebounding and field goal accuracy are way up. Of course, dunking helps on the latter.
Cockburn continues to develop away from the basket.
The one minor flaw is his free throw shooting, and that seems very fixable. He won’t become a 90-percenter, but 70 percent is possible.
Are there three better players in the country than Dosunmu and Cockburn?
Actually, there are a bunch of possibilities. Start in the Big Ten, where Iowa’s Luka Garza is a lock despite a stumble by his team. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Minnesota’s Marcus Carr are hurt by their team’s modest records.
Gonzaga and Baylor have multiple players performing at a high level for the country’s two best teams.
Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Southern Cal’s Evan Mobley are playing great in their one-and-only college seasons.
Rare air
AP voters select 15 players for their three teams. Any player making the cut deserves the honor.
It wouldn’t be unprecedented for a school to have more than one first-teamer in the same season.
In fact, it happened two years ago when Duke’s Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett were both first-team picks.
Before that, go to back to 2010, when Kentucky placed DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall on their way to the NBA.
Duke did it in 2006, with J.J. Redick and Shelden Williams earning the honors. The Blue Devils pulled off the A-A double in 2001, with Shane Battier and Jay Williams.
Kansas had a pair honored in 1998: Raef LaFrentz and Paul Pierce.
Has the Big Ten ever had two first-teamers in one season? Yes, and you can probably guess the team.
The 1976 Indiana Hoosiers, the last undefeated national champion, had Scott May and Kent Benson recognized. Maryland’s John Lucas, Rutgers’ Phil Sellers and Notre Dame’s Adrian Dantley filled out the rest of the first team.
In a strange twist, North Carolina had two second-teamers that season, Mitch Kupchak and Phil Ford.
Is Illinois going to join the two-timer list? Maybe. Do they both deserve it?
Playing winning basketball for the nation’s No. 6 team, it’s an easy yes.