CHAMPAIGN — A week and a day ago, the Illinois men’s basketball team beat the team its fans most love to hate: Iowa.
You know the story of Bruce Pearl and Tom Davis and Deon Thomas and the late Jimmy Collins. The bitter feelings have lingered since I arrived in Champaign 30-plus years ago, and they aren’t going away.
If anything, thanks in part to angry/grumpy/crabby Fran McCaffery, it is more intense. If fans had been allowed in State Farm Center last week, the Iowa coach would have needed extra strength earmuffs to avoid hearing a swear word or 1,000.
Too bad there isn’t another regular season game scheduled between No. 12 Illinois and No. 8 Iowa. Or perhaps it is a good thing.
Four days ago, Illinois survived against Rival 1A, Indiana. Sure, it helped there were no fans at Assembly Hall, which had been a house of horrors for Illinois going back to the Bruce Weber era.
Bob Knight helped push the rivalry to another level, picking fights with beloved Lou Henson. They almost went at it one time in the tunnel, which prompted the famous “He’s a classic bully” comment from Henson.
Of my favorite moments working in Champaign, the 1991 Illinois-Indiana postgame ranks up there with the best. I don’t remember ever seeing the Illinois coach more animated.
On the riseSo, on the Illinois rivalry list, Iowa is No. 1 and Indiana is right behind.
Who is No. 3? How about Wisconsin, the team visiting the almost-empty State Farm Center on Saturday?
Up until Ayo Dosunmu’s clutch three-pointer on Jan. 8, 2020, the Badgers had owned the Illini for most of a decade.
Wisconsin won 15 games in a row against Illinois. Often by big scores (95-70 and 75-50). Only three of the 15 were decided by six or fewer points.
It got to the point where the Badgers looked at their schedule and said, “Illinois up next. That’s a win.”
Making it sting just a bit more for Illinois: Two Badgers doing plenty of the scoring and rebounding during the streak, Ethan Happ and Frank Kaminsky, are from Illinois. If either had remained in the Land of Lincoln, the streak would have ended much sooner. Credit Wisconsin for adept recruiting.
Blame BoAs in Ryan, a Hall of Fame coach who took over at Wisconsin in 2001. The Badgers were listless when Ryan got the job and he quickly turned the program.
His 2004-05 Badgers could have saved Illinois a lot of trouble had they knocked off eventual national champion North Carolina in the Elite Eight. That would have meant an all-Big Ten national semifinal game against Michigan State, with the winner playing the Illini for the title.
The Wisconsin winning streak against Illinois started later during Ryan’s run. He retired during the 2015-16 season, turning the team over to his assistant Greg Gard.
Fired-up Ryan was fun to watch on the sidelines. He first made his mark at the lower levels and learned how to get the most from his players. Seems like Gard has the same quality.
Like with Iowa and every other home game this season for Illinois, there won’t be folks in the stands Saturday. If there is Badger booing, it will be in the privacy of fans’ homes. And what fun is that?
What other teams belong on the Illinois basketball rivalry list? Well, there is history with Michigan (Final Four loss by the Flyin’ Illini) and Michigan State (years of battles with Tom Izzo and the late Jud Heathcote).
Michigan is led by Illinois native Juwan Howard, who strongly considered signing with Henson before moving north. That makes five solid Big Ten rivals. Bump it to six with Purdue.
A few outside the Big Ten exist, too. Missouri, of course. And Duke. And, don’t blame the messenger here, North Carolina.
Illinois has won its last two games against the Tar Heels. Might be time for another game. Play it in Champaign, but not until after fans are back in the building please.
But first, welcome to the Badgers. Get the jeers ready.