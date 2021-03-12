If the college basketball season ended today — don’t worry, this isn’t 2020 — Illinois would have already accomplished plenty.
Brad Underwood’s Illini team won the most games in the Big Ten (let’s call it the co-champ), had two picks for the all-league first team and is on its way to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Not bad for a program that lost a school-record 21 games two seasons ago.
And the best is yet to come. Potentially.
Starting Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, Illinois tries to win its first Big Ten tournament title since 2005. How did that team turn out?
An Illini-inspired buzz should be palpable in the building. Thanks in part to the presence of fans, who weren’t allowed to be at State Farm Center during the COVID-19 pandemic-impacted season.
Illinois boosters gobbled up as many tickets as they could get their hands on this week.
After not being able to cheer on their favorite team for more than a year, they will be loud. From the start. And they will get a noise assist from the Illini bench, which has done its part to keep the team energized this season in the absence of spectators.
Good news for Underwood and the rest of the Big Ten coaches: With actual fans in the stands, the elephant-eared officials won’t be able to hear nearly as much of the bench language they kept teeing up during the regular season.
One more chanceThis will be Ayo Dosunmu’s second Big Ten tournament. The team went 1-1 his rookie season in 2019 and didn’t get to play last year because of COVID-19. We know the team would have started in the quarterfinal round. Just like this year.
Winning the tournament title is at the top of his current wish list.
It’s been a while since Illinois was even considered a contender.
Now, the Illini are the ones wearing a target, the No. 2 choice behind Michigan, according to oddsmakers.
The regular season prepared the Illini for what’s next, Dosunmu said.
“We’ve pretty much been in that (favorite) role all the games this season,” Dosunmu said. “We’ve been through the times where we may have slipped up. We talked about it as a program.
“It feels great to be in this position, to have Illinois back in that position of being the hunted. We have much more to accomplish.”
Dosunmu and pals are setting up the program for future success.
“Definitely that’s the goal,” he said. “You want to always bring in good players, you want to win and you want more players to come. That’s how you become a pipeline. I think we’re definitely moving in the right direction.”
Recent historyNone of the current Illinois players have been in the NCAA tournament. Or advanced past the second round of the Big Ten tournament.
No worries from Underwood about how his team will react in pressure situations.
His own experience will pay off. And that of his staff.
“It hasn’t been that long for me,” Underwood said. “It’s been a few years. We’ll help them get through it. We’ll be there. We’ll be fine.”
This will be Underwood’s fifth NCAA tournament appearance as a head coach. He made it all three seasons while at Stephen F. Austin and during his one season at Oklahoma State.
With the Lumberjacks and Cowboys, Underwood’s teams started slowly before surging late in the season.
In 2015-16, Stephen F. Austin started 7-5, then won 21 in a row.
In 2016-17, Underwood’s Oklahoma State team began the season at 10-8 before finishing strong to earn an NCAA tournament bid opposite Michigan.
“I’m a really bad coach in November and December, I guess,” Underwood said. “Gosh darn.
“I think you have to find out who you are. I think I strive for that.”
That’s why he tries to load his schedule with talented nonconference teams. This year, Illinois played Baylor, Duke and Missouri. All away from Champaign.
“I want to find out who we are as soon as we can find that out,” Underwood said. “I want to find out who can play, who can’t. I want to find out who can handle stress, who can’t. Through that there are some lessons that have to be learned.
“We found out who we were against Baylor. We found out who we were on the road against Missouri. Even though we lost, we learned valuable lessons, and you have to make changes. So far, we’ve made some of the right changes and that’s been really positive.”
Illinois started the season considered one of the top teams in the Big Ten and, therefore, the nation.
The team enters the conference tournament ranked No. 3 nationally. The Illini are closing in on 2004-05 territory.
“This year was really gradual,” Underwood said. “I saw us getting better as our freshman continued to find their way. It was becoming more dialed in offensively. I knew we could get better defensively.”
And the scary part for Illini opponents? They can still get better.