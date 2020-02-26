CHAMPAIGN — They have handed out the Big Ten Coach of the Year award since 1978.
Michigan State’s Jud Heathcote was the first winner. Good call: his Magic Johnson-led Spartans took the national title.
In all those years, just two Illinois coaches have been honored: Legend Lou Henson in 1993 (Deon Thomas, Tom Michael and pals made the NCAA tournament) and Bruce Weber in 2005 (all-time no-brainer, his team finished 37-2).
That’s it. Bill Self didn’t win. Neither did Lon Kruger.
Purdue has dominated the award, winning 11 times. That’s seven for Gene Keady, including three in a row from 1994-96. Matt Painter has been honored four times, including last season.
The Boilermakers are .500 overall and 7-10 in the Big Ten going into Thursday’s home game against Indiana. Sorry Coach Painter, but you are not going to defend your title.
So, who? He’s not going to want to read this, but how about the guy with the office at Ubben, Brad Underwood?
The award tends to go to the coach leading the team that has overachieved. At least from an outside perspective.
Underwood talked in the preseason about how much he liked the potential of the current squad. That’s what coaches are supposed to say. Turns out, he was right.
Still, there wasn’t a lot of faith in the team before the ball went in the air. The Illini were considered a middle-of-the pack team, behind Wisconsin, Purdue, Michigan and Indiana. Going into Sunday’s home game with the Hoosiers, Illinois is 5-0 against those teams.
Currently just outside the Top 25, Illinois is tied for third in the Big Ten.
Catching first-place Maryland isn’t likely going to happen, but in my projections of the Big Ten, I have the Illini finishing 13-7 in the conference and tying for second with Penn State.
Ask the expert
To check out my theory on Underwood’s Coach of the Year worthiness, I asked a guy who won the award himself. Albeit in another conference.
First-year Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was honored by the Big 12 in 2012 after leading Iowa State to a 22-9 finish.
Hoiberg also coached in the NBA for three-plus seasons with the Bulls. He knows quality coaching when he sees it. And he was quick to praise Underwood’s work after the Illini topped Hoiberg’s Cornhuskers 71-59 on Monday night at State Farm Center.
“Brad’s done a phenomenal job with this team,” Hoiberg said. “They play so hard. They play together. They’re physical, like all Brad’s teams are. And they play the right way.”
Hoiberg was careful not to offend the other coaches in the league, who he will battle in upcoming seasons.
“There’s a lot of coaches in this league that are going to be up for it this year, with so many quality teams,” Hoiberg said. “Guys are doing an excellent job.
“I think Brad’s going to be up there at the top. Especially if they finish this thing out. I think that’s going to be a big part of it: Who finishes the season and is up at the top at the end of the year.”
Monday night’s game was Hoiberg’s first against Underwood as a head coach. They attended rival Big 12 schools: Hoiberg at Iowa State and Underwood at Kansas State.
“I’ve always thought the world of Brad,” Hoiberg said. “When you look at the identity of Brad’s teams, they are always so tough. He’s a great person. He’s great for the league. He’s great for basketball.”
Process of elimination
If Underwood wins the award — and he should — it means 13 others won’t win.
You can quickly dispatch Hoiberg (Coach of the Year in 2022) and Chris Collins (ACC Coach of the Year in 2025). Their teams are riding long losing streaks and will be done the first day of the Big Ten tournament.
Painter has proven himself to be a great coach, and he fills reporters’ notebooks. Have a feeling this mediocre year is more of a blip in West Lafayette than a trend.
Minnesota’s Richard Pitino has some quality wins, but a rough start to the season has the Gophers out of the NCAA tournament and hoping for an NIT bid.
Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann was COY in 2018. His team is .500 in the Big Ten after a 9-0 start in the nonconference. Big early wins will be enough for the Buckeyes to make the tournament, but not enough for him to be top coach again.
Michigan’s Juwan Howard has done fine work in his first season. Especially good after following former Coach of the Year John Beilein. Howard will take the honor in a future season. Maybe after he brings in the Fab Five 2.
Rutgers (Steve Pikiell) and Penn State (Patrick Chambers) have leveled off after early moments of brilliance. Underwood’s team just won at State College, which should give him the edge over Chambers.
The award could come down to the guy currently at the top: Maryland’s Mark Turgeon. The problem for the former Kansas guard is that big things were expected from the Terrapins. Should he get punished for that at award time? Unfortunately, yes.
Another guy who deserves consideration: Iowa’s Fran McCaffery, who lost a lot of talent off last year’s team and is still headed to the NCAA tournament. Congrats on that. But he should finish second.