I don’t believe there will be a Kent Brown episode of “The Last Dance.” Brown’s close encounters with Michael Jordan came after the superstar’s playing days were over.
But Brown, the longtime Illinois sports information director, got an inside look at Jordan’s life.
Brown’s brush with His Airness came in 2007-10, when Jordan’s son, Jeff, played for Bruce Weber’s Illini.
“Obviously, we had to come up with a plan when Michael came,” Brown said.
Just because No. 23 had retired from basketball, it didn’t cut into the amount of attention he received from fans.
That’s where Brown stepped in.
“If you watch ‘The Last Dance,’ you see how crazy people were around him when he was a player and he was still extremely popular,” Brown said.
The Illinois athletic department worked with Jordan’s camp to make his visits to C-U as stressless as possible.
Jordan came to a handful of games each season. There are rules for parents of players. They can’t be given extra benefits.
Because of Jordan’s rock-star status, Illinois asked the NCAA for a special waiver, which allowed him to park in the tunnel at the Assembly Hall and avoid most of the crowds.
Brown would get a call from Jordan as he approached C-U.
“I became the contact for him when he was coming into town,” Brown said. “He’d say, ‘Hey, my friend.’ Obviously, we were really tight.”
He’s kidding.
Once Brown heard from the G.O.A.T., he would make sure the security staff knew to allow Jordan to go up the tunnel into the arena.
“Your heart does skip a beat when somebody like that does call,” Brown said.
Players’ parents sat in the bleachers at the end of the court. Jordan was with them.
“The parents were all great,” Brown said. “They all respected Michael and he engaged with them there. No one went crazy.”
In the final seconds of each game, Jordan would sneak out of the arena to beat the crowd.
Jordan also attended away games. In November 2007, he met the team at the Maui Invitational. Illinois worked with the folks in charge of the tournament in Hawaii to create a buffer space for Jordan.
Jordan wore his Illini orange shirt during the games.
“It was fun to see that,” Brown said.
In his encounters with Jordan, Brown always made sure to keep it professional. No selfies or hig-fives.
“I tried to be as non-fanboy as possible,” Brown said.
Working overtime
During Jeff Jordan’s time at Illinois, he became a national story.
NBC’s “Today” show asked to do a feature on the father-son combo.
“Michael was very weary of everybody’s request,” Brown said.
Jordan’s publicist, Estee Portnoy, got involved. Portnoy is one of the executive producers on the “The Last Dance.”
“She was a very diligent, detailed person,” Brown said. “She was hard. No one got through Estee.”
Portnoy worked it out with “Today,” which brought a crew to Champaign. It set up at Ubben for an interview with the Jordans. Afterward, Brown helped with “his friend” Michael again.
“He asked me, ‘What’s the quickest way to the interstate,’” Brown said. “I told him to go down to St. Mary’s Road,” Brown said. “That was before it got refinished, so there were some potholes. I felt bad.”
And away Jordan went, down to Lincoln Avenue, onto I-74 and on his merry way.
Tuning in
Like most sports fans, Brown has been parked in front of the TV each Sunday night, taking in the documentary.
“The biggest disappointment to the whole thing is we’re down to only four episodes left,” Brown said. “I can’t get enough of it.”
Brown has been around sports long enough to know the best athletes want to win.
“That was what made Deron Williams and Dee Brown so good,” the other Brown said. “They didn’t want to lose at anything. There was a legendary pingpong game over at Purdue at the hotel where neither one of them wanted to end on a loss. That’s the way Michael is to a degree that no one hardly understands.”
Brown appreciates the honesty of the “The Last Dance.”
“Michael was the greatest of all time,” Brown said, “and he knew it.”