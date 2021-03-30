Regular readers of The News-Gazette sports pages might have noticed I’ve been missing for the last two weeks.
I have an legitimate excuse. Really.
I will spare you all the details, but I was relaxing and recovering from minor health issues in a St. Louis hospital. All is well now.
Important to point out, I did not have COVID-19, which I spent the past year desperately trying to avoid. Thanks to modern science, I am fully vaccinated. I will continue to wear a mask and stay socially distanced until given the all clear from Dr. Anthony Fauci.
So, anything happen while I was away?
What’s that: the Illinois basketball season ended two games into the NCAA tournament?
Didn’t see that one coming, though the early draw was not favorable. Nothing an in-state school likes better than knocking off Big Brother. Loyola Chicago played great, and Illinois was off. It happens. Just ask Ohio State and Iowa.
Might be time for Illinois to start regularly scheduling Loyola, DePaul, Illinois State, Southern Illinois, etc., just so that if they do meet in the tournament, it isn’t a “we’re going to get you” scenario.
Any other news?Well, Illinois basketball manchild Kofi Cockburn had to deal with xenophobic and racist comments on social media after his team’s loss to Loyola.
Reprehensible no matter who the victim. Even worse in this case because Cockburn is one of the primary reasons the team was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Without his contributions, Illinois would not have competed for the Big Ten title and spent the season ranked among the nation’s elite.
Obviously, the idiot who attacked Cockburn didn’t do it in person. That would show a semblance of courage, which this person doesn’t have.
Easy to sit at a computer and dash off hateful remarks. But why? Because your team lost? Please, join the rest of the real world. We love sports, but it is far from life or death.
The Cockburn I have gotten to meet over the past two years is a wonderful person with a kind heart. He is a great friend to his teammates, enjoys life and is going to be a success in whatever field he chooses. He has been a joy for the program, a tremendous asset on and off the court. Like Ayo Dosunmu, he will always have the support of the C-U community.
Oh, yeah, to the numbskull with the keyboard: Don’t you want him to return to Illinois for another season? Racist comments are not the way to do it.
Are you ready for some football?Absolutely.
The first week of the Bret Bielema era is in the books. I got to see 15 minutes of it Saturday morning, and it was glorious. OK, maybe that’s going too far, but it was really cool.
The details about the 2021 team are going to be limited. That is by design. Bielema and his staff have a plan that won’t be revealed until the opener.
The Aug. 28 game against Nebraska will be the most important at Illinois since Wisconsin in 2019.
If Bielema’s team is able to win, it gives itself a chance for an 5-1 or even 6-0 start.
In a normal transition year, that kind of success would be impossible. The new coach has to tear down before he builds back up. But the number of super seniors returning changes the equation for 2021. If you tell me Illinois is going to reach a bowl this season, I won’t look at you funny. It’s possible.
A young 68Lon Kruger could have coached another 10 years at Oklahoma if he had wanted.
But the former Illinois head coach decided 35 years running college programs — plus a short stint in the NBA — was plenty.
Kruger is on the list of good guys I have been fortunate enough to cover in three-plus decades at The News-Gazette.
It was a pleasure. His first year in town, Kruger agreed to join our 35-and-older softball team. It was like having a major leaguer on the roster. The former Kansas City Royals farmhand got a hit every time.
I started following Kruger when he starred at Kansas State in the 1970s. He was a great player (two-time Big Eight MVP), not that he ever bragged about it.
As a coach, Kruger is among the best. He worked at six schools and led five of them to the NCAA tournament, reaching two Final Fours in the process.
With 674 career wins, Kruger should be a lock to join Illini legend Lou Henson in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.