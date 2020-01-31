CHAMPAIGN — Who roots for the little guy that goes inside and takes the ball from the tall trees?
The correct answer: Everybody.
On Thursday night at State Farm Center, that guy for Illinois was Andres Feliz.
All 6 feet, 2 inches and 195 pounds of him.
The senior pulled down eight rebounds in a just-what-you-expected tussle with Minnesota at a sold-out State Farm Center.
The Illini held on for a 59-51 victory, their seventh in a row to cap a memorable January. It wouldn’t have happened without Feliz, who scored a team-high 17 points to go along with his best rebounding impression of Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn.
It wasn’t the first big rebounding game of the season for Feliz. He had 11 in the season opener against Nicholls State and had 10 at Arizona.
But eight was his most since the fourth game of the season against Hawaii. All the way back before Thanksgiving. Before Illinois was nationally relevant — like it is now ranked 19th in the country — and well before anyone had aspirations that the Illini would be tied for the top spot in the Big Ten — like they are now with Michigan State.
For the season, Feliz is averaging almost five rebounds per game. His effort Thursday helped make up for the temporary loss of Alan Griffin, who missed his second game because of a Big Ten suspension.
Good news, though: He will be back Sunday at Iowa for the showdown with the Hawkeyes.
Challenge accepted
So, what was Feliz happier with: the rebounds or the points?
Easy answer.
“Rebounds,” he said without hesitation. “The points come out of my teammates. I give all the credit to them. They find me in transition or around the basket.”
With the rebounds, Feliz said he can “help a big guy like Kofi because he works so hard blocking out the big men from the other team. I’ve got to come in and clean that up.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwod liked what he heard from his backup guard.
“We outrebounded them by nine, and you need every one,” Underwood said. “When you don’t shoot the ball well, the game can be decided on the offensive glass. You’ve got to make sure you’re doing your job and cleaning those up.
“We knew Minnesota would take a lot of threes. Long shots mean long rebounds. Every rebound is important. I’m with him.”
Actually, Underwood praised every part of Feliz’s play, which included three assists and a steal. And only one turnover in a stellar 24 minutes off the bench.
“Dre does what Dre does,” Underwood said. “You look down at the stat sheet every night and you see how valuable he is from points to rebounds to assists. And the ability to make really hard plays.”
Feliz will do whatever he is asked to do. It’s the mantra the former junior college standout carried with him since he arrived at Illinois prior to last season.
“We obviously have a lot of great players on this team,” Feliz said. “That’s what’s so good about us. We have a lot of guys who can have a night.”
Big Ten has been warned
Count Minnesota coach Richard Pitino among those impressed with Feliz.
“I thought he was really good,” Pitino said. “He’s a really good driver. He’s quick and he’s tough and he’s physical. He made some big plays.”
Going into the game, Pitino knew he had to deal with Illini stars Ayo Dosunmu and Cockburn. But Feliz had to have exceeded his expectations.
Minnesota won’t be the last team to get burned.
Feliz might be the X factor who helps to carry the Illini to the Big Ten title. And a long run in the NCAA tournament.
Going into the season, the Illinois coaches and Feliz’s teammates were excited about his potential. Thursday’s performance was more proof that they were right.
