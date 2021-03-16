To order a poster of The News-Gazette front page following the Illini's Big Ten tournament championship, click here.
The Illinois men’s basketball team left no doubt: It is the best in the Big Ten. Not even close.
Brad Underwood’s Illini — now up to the No. 2 team in the country in the AP Top 25 — proved it with a historic run in the conference postseason tournament.
To win the school’s first league tournament title since 2005 (remember those guys?) the Illini had to knock off No. 5 Iowa, No. 9 Ohio State and NCAA-tournament bound Rutgers.
Compare that to the trek Dee Brown, Deron Williams and friends made in winning the Big Ten postseason title 16 years ago.
The only ranked opponent was No. 23 Wisconsin, which the Illini controlled in the title game. Minnesota, which Illinois knocked off in the semifinals, also made the 2005 NCAA tournament.
It was an 11-team Big Ten back then, with five earning spots in the Big Ten dance.
They were all really good. Illinois and Michigan State made the Final Four and Wisconsin just missed.
This year, nine Big Ten teams were selected for the NCAAs with a record four among the top eight seeds. More on that later.
First, a look back on a golden weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Illinois basketball program.
The Illini opened with a dominating 90-68 victory in Friday’s quarterfinals, avenging an earlier three-point loss to the Scarlet Knights.
In Saturday’s semifinal game, All-American Ayo Dosunmu had 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds against rival Luka Garza, who scored 21 points with 12 rebounds. From my vantage point, Dosunmu won the day. The scoreboard backs me up.
In Sunday’s title game, Illinois stormed to a 17-point lead against the Buckeyes. But led by “How Did He Make That” Duane Washington Jr. (32 points, eight rebounds), Ohio State rallied and forced overtime.
The Illini were poised in the extra five minutes, refusing to panic when they fell behind. Clutch free-throw shooting — not always an Illinois strength — meant the difference in a 91-88 victory that set off a wild celebration. Sixteen years is a long time between titles.
Underwood had his guys ready to fight, scratch and claw. And he was right there with them.
When a call or 10 seemed to go against the Illini in Sunday’s tense title game, Underwood had his team’s back. He briefly lowered his mask and gave the officials a piece of his mind. Probably a good thing there were fans in the stands, their cheers muffling some of the choicer words.
Underwood has clearly won over his team and the Illini fandom with his fiery personality. Reminds me a lot of his college coach, the late, great Jack Hartman.
When Underwood took over for John Groce four years ago, he talked about better days ahead. He waxed on about the potential for the program. It was the right thing to say at the time. Exactly what everyone needed to hear.
He kept recruits Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams in the fold and then went and got them a bunch of help. Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili came the next year and Kofi Cockburn the year after that. This season, Underwood added stellar freshmen Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller.
Yes, Dosunmu is leaving after this season (the Senior Day ceremony for the junior was a hint) and Cockburn might go, too. But clearly, the Illini are built to contend for the Big Ten title in 2022 and beyond.
So many challenges
Starting with the obvious: COVID-19. Nobody knew what was going to happen with the Illinois team or college basketball going into the season.
Amazingly, Illinois hasn’t missed a game because of a positive test. The only games that got delayed were because of issues at other schools.
The scientists and health officials at Illinois did their part, establishing a testing system that rivaled any school in the country.
But the protocols only work if the players follow the rules. Of course, they wanted to see their families and hang out with friends. But they all knew that one slip could send the train off the tracks.
The Illinois coaches, trainers and staff have surely reminded the players about their responsibility. But it is clear the players have held each other accountable, as well.
They stayed together and played together.
After the few losses during the season, they came back stronger. Lose to Baylor, rout Duke. Lose to Missouri, scorch Minnesota. Drop a close game at Rutgers, trounce Penn State.
The lone two-game losing streak came in mid-January when the Illini lost to Maryland and Ohio State.
The game, and their legacy, is important to the current Illini. Do-everything Dosunmu decided to stay for his junior season to help set a standard.
The Illini wanted three titles this season. They missed the Big Ten regular-season version on a technicality. Who thinks Michigan is more deserving than Illinois? Other than Juwan Howard?
Water ... under ... the .... bridge.
The NCAA tournament selection committee weighed in Sunday, sort of. Illinois was placed ahead of the Wolverines in the bracket.
Six more to go
The path has been presented to Illinois. Win their next half-dozen games and the Illini will be celebrated more than any team in program history.
For the first time in 16 years, Illinois is a No. 1 seed. Just like it was also in 1989 and 2001. Two of the previous three made the Final Four.
But, let’s be honest, it is a bit of a crap-shoot. A No. 1 seed used to signal a lock in the opener. A No. 1 had never lost to a No. 16 until Maryland-Baltimore County stunned Virginia in 2018.
Is Drexel capable of winning? Of course. Anything is possible. But this isn’t one of those sleeper picks from an underrated conference.
The Dragons were the sixth seed in the Colonial tournament. They beat the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds to reach the final against No. 8 Elon.
Beat Drexel in the opener and the Illini face the winner of Loyola Chicago-Georgia Tech in the second round. Three years ago, Porter Moser led the Ramblers to a surprise Final Four appearance. The current team is considered just as talented. Georgia Tech took its first ACC tournament title since 1993. After a 9-8 start, the Yellow Jackets have won their last eight. A COVID-19 walkover against Virginia in the ACC semifinals helped Tech.
If the Illini advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 16 years (there is that number again), they will likely run into No. 4 Oklahoma State or No. 5 Tennessee. Might be fun to see Underwood work against Oklahoma State, which he left after one year to take over at Illinois.
I’m sure the Cowboys don’t hold a grudge.
Illinois drew the softest of No. 2s. Houston is having a great season and it will be interesting to see Kelvin Sampson again. The Cougars do own a win against Texas Tech, but most of their 24 wins came against lesser competition. They should have been a three seed at best.
Thanks to winning the Big Ten tournament — plus Michigan’s loss to Ohio State in the semifinals — Illinois moved up a spot in the bracket.
That means no Gonzaga until the title game. Still, to get there Illinois will have to gain revenge for the earlier loss to Baylor. In the national semifinal. No pressure.
The CBS announcers Sunday picked Illinois to reach the title game. Then had the Illini losing to the Bulldogs.
Based on the way Illinois played this weekend, the Illini can beat any team in the field. And lose to only a handful.
Just a hunch they will be spending three more weeks in Indianapolis. They are going to get to know the inside of their hotel rooms.
And keep the night of April 5 open. Just in case.
