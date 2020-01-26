CHAMPAIGN — Meet Kwa Jones ... aka “The Handshake Guy.”
You might have noticed the first-year Illinois men’s basketball graduate assistant during pregame introductions. As each player is called, Jones greets them with a unique handshake.
Trent Frazier has his own handshake. So does Da’Monte Williams, Kofi Cockburn, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Ayo Dosunmu.
If Brad Underwood decides to “shake up” his lineup, no problem for Jones. He’s got a special greeting for every guy on the team.
How did the cool handshakes get started?
“I’m an emotion-type of guy,” Jones said. “I’m also a big music guy. So, any type of music, I like to dance around to.
“With the guys, the handshakes came naturally. They add some of the stuff they like. I add some of the things I like. It’s just kind of a mutual thing.”
Jones and the Illini don’t do the same handshake every game.
“Sometimes, we switch it up if they want to switch up their song,” Jones said. “It’s just a mutual balance.”
Different handshakes exist for home and away games. The ones you saw before Saturday’s game at Michigan will be different than the ones the Illini use at home next Thursday night when they host Minnesota.
Nothing is written down. No YouTube videos to follow. The handshakes are all in Jones’ head.
“Just a natural feel for the music and a natural feel for the guy that I’m doing it with,” Jones said. “We maybe practice one or two times, but after that, I remember it.”
By the time the game comes, they have the handshakes down pat.
“When it’s showtime,” Jones said, “we’ve got to make sure it’s perfected.”
The players are big fans of the pregame routine.
“I think it’s a really, really great idea,” Bezhanishvili said. “You see a lot of NBA teams do that, a lot of great high school teams, great college teams. Pretty much everybody does it. It’s just an energy thing. It gets everybody in a great mood right before the game.”
“It gets me started,” Cockburn said. “It gets me going in a high spirit.”
The mood has been especially good in recent weeks. Jones has been a big part of it.
“Whenever his spirit is really high, that gets our energy high because we know, ‘Kwa’s getting lit now, so we’ve got to get lit, too,’” Cockburn said.
Jones is getting attention in the community.
“I walk out of State Farm Center and someone will say, ‘There’s the Handshake Guy,’” Jones said.
Students on campus come up to him. For a handshake, of course. His mom, Tonya Bussey, and dad, Kenneth Jones, have noticed. They send him video clips.
“‘I saw you on TV,’” Jones said is what they’ll tell him. “It’s pretty cool. Everybody back home gets to see me there doing the handshakes.”
Instant impact
Houston graduate Jones joined Underwood’s program this season.
A less-intricate version of the handshakes started when he first met the players.
“It kind of happened from week one of practices,” Jones said. “We’d go in, I’d do a handshake with them and I happened to turn out as the handshake guy.”
Before long, it was decided that Jones should be positioned at the end of the line before the players took the court. A tradition was born.
The head coach likes it.
“That’s awesome,” Underwood said. “It’s letting guys express themselves in their own little way. I’m always curious to see who has the coolest pregame handshake.
“Anything that gets these guys excited and gives them a sense of belonging, gives them a sense of ownership is what this is about.”
Hard to argue with the team’s success since the handshakes started. The Illini are nationally ranked — they’re up to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press poll — and pointing toward a spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.
“It’s been a blast,” Jones said. “We’re winning, which is the most important part. Those little handshakes make it more enjoyable.”
Jones is much more than the handshake guy. During the game, he tracks the substitutions for both teams, helping the Illini know who they are supposed to guard. Afterward, he looks at every offensive set the team ran and files a postgame report. He helps out at every practice. Plus, he is working on his graduate degree in recreation, sports and tourism. He is a busy handshake guy.
“Kwa’s extremely intelligent,” Underwood said. “He’s got a great relationship with our guys. He’s active in practice. He works our guys out. He’s a vital piece of what we do.”
The road to C-U
Jones is a native Texan.
While Underwood was coaching at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas, his son, Tyler, and Jones were high school teammates.
“We became best friends and I was over at the Underwoods,” Jones said.
Jones went to Jacksonville (Texas) College for two years, serving as the basketball team’s manager. Jones was also the handshake guy with the Jaguars.
“I don’t know how it happens,” Jones said. “It’s just natural energy.”
He then transferred to Houston, where he was the senior manager for two years.
Illinois had a graduate assistant opening this season, so Jones is again on the same team as Tyler Underwood, an Illini senior.
“It was definitely easy already knowing Tyler and coming in to this atmosphere,” Jones said.
Unless you are a politician, there is no career path for handshaking.
So, what does the 23-year-old Jones want to be when he grows up?
“My long-term goal is to be an NBA general manager,” Jones said. “But before then I definitely want to be a college head coach.”