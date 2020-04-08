It was news Illinois fans dreaded. And should have expected.
Freshman phenom/biggest man on campus Kofi Cockburn is throwing his hat in the NBA ring.
He let the world know via Instagram. The days of press conferences are long behind us.
Loaded with potential, Cockburn had an exceptional rookie season. Without him, there is no way this past season’s Illinois team goes from 21 losses to 21 wins.
He dominated at times. If the NBA scouts look at a first-season highlight tape, they will be impressed.
Enough to pick him in the first round? Or the second? Right now, that’s unknown.
ESPN lists the top 100 NBA prospects and today, Cockburn doesn’t make the cut. Doesn’t mean he won’t appear closer to the draft.
There are so many questions for the NBA, which is currently shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Will there be a draft? And if so, when?
Right now, players are allowed to withdraw from draft consideration until June.
That will likely get pushed back if the NBA delays its annual selection process.
There is no downside for Cockburn saying, “I’m in.” Even if he later changes his mind and returns to Illinois.
But his comments Tuesday all read like a farewell address. More of a “good-bye” than a “see you later.”
Cockburn thanked his coaches and his teammates and the school. And he mentioned his journey. Another sign he has made up his mind.
History lesson
It’s been a while since Illinois had a basketball player leave early for the NBA. And get picked in the first round.
The Portland Trail Blazers took Meyers Leonard 11th overall in 2012.
Leonard is now on his second team, traded to the Miami Heat in 2019.
Hard to argue with his decision to turn pro after his sophomore year. Leonard has made a lot of money playing basketball, while setting himself up for a financially secure future.
Early entry also worked well for Deron Williams. He left Illinois after leading the team to the NCAA title game in 2005.
There was no reason for him to come back. The Utah Jazz took him third overall, the best-ever for an Illinois player.
Body-wise, Cockburn is much closer to Leonard than Williams. Cockburn’s freshman numbers are similar to Leonard’s sophomore season.
But the NBA is a different game than it was eight years ago.
Rolling the dice
Cockburn certainly has many of the skills he will need to succeed at the next level. But not all of them.
Another year with Brad Underwood and Orlando Antigua could transform Cockburn into a no-doubt-about-it early pick in 2021. For the ‘20 draft, he will be a long shot to get selected.
As I have followed drafts for basketball and football all these years, the sentence repeated most often is, “It only takes one.”
If Cockburn impresses a single general manager, he has a chance to hear his name called.
Maybe that’s enough for him to stay in the hopper. You hope he is listening to the right people.
If he stays or he goes, Illinois fans should remain in Cockburn’s corner. For many reasons.
He thrilled them for a season, while helping the program again point in the right direction.
He took a chance on Illinois despite interest from more successful schools.
Don’t forget, in Cockburn’s last game, he saved the day for Illinois against Iowa, blocking Luka Garza’s late shot. Clutch.
And Cockburn just might become the next really big thing. If he goes on to stardom, his time at Illinois will be a part of the story.
Texas still brags about Kevin Durant and Kentucky is proud of Anthony Davis.
If it goes the way Underwood hopes, there will be more one-and-dones in the future. Creating a recruiting buzz that makes Illinois the place to be.
Maybe Cockburn is the start of a trend. We’ll see.