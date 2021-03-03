Asmussen | Has there ever been a better win?
As Illinois wins go, Tuesday’s wipeout against Michigan was otherworldly.
It was a step above the others, for so many reasons.
First, it was on the road against a team that many thought had ducked the Illini in February, shortly after the Wolverines returned from a COVID-19 shutdown (that worked out, didn’t it?).
Granted, the only people making noise in the Crisler Center were sitting on the Illinois bench (Hey, guys, give yourselves a hand). But a road game is a road game. It means getting on a plane, spending the night in an unfamiliar hotel, shooting at strange hoops.
Second, the margin. Illinois led by 11 at the break and took control early in the second half. You could almost hear Illinois fans at home, begging for the clock to move faster — while their favorite team enjoyed every second.
How cool was it to see Fisher’s own Zach Griffith hit a shot late in the game? (More about him coming in Thursday’s sports section).And how cool was the postgame scene inside the Illinois locker room, Brad Underwood rushing into a mob of fired-up players? It was orange-and-blue bedlam.
Third, the quality of the opponent. The Wolverines are considered a lock for a top seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament. Some suggested they are the best team in the country. Michigan’s only loss before Tuesday came on Jan. 16 at Minnesota.
Otherwise, the Wolverines were perfect. And often dominant. They stomped Iowa and Indiana last week, moving past Baylor in the national polls.
History in the making
There hasn’t been a more impressive win for Illinois ... ever.
In 2004, Illinois smoked then-No. 1 Wake Forest. But that game was early in the season and at home. In 2013, Illinois stunned No. 1 Indiana at the buzzer. Again, at home.
The 2005 Elite Eight win against Arizona in Rosemont was the most spectacular comeback in school history. But that Illinois team was the best in the country going in and got way behind.
This was different, even without fans. I doubt a full house Tuesday would have made any difference.
Now, Illinois has a chance to climb, both in the polls and in the eyes of the NCAA tournament selection committee. Brad Underwood’s team deserves to be a No. 1 seed when the field is announced March 14 — regardless of what happens Saturday at Ohio State and in the Big Ten tournament.
Big wins. Close wins. Road wins. Illinois has done its job.
And finally, who was missing from the Illinois lineup Tuesday? The best player in the country, that’s who. Ayo Dosunmu sat for the third consecutive game after suffering a facial injury in last week’s loss at Michigan State.
Perhaps, in a twisted way, the rough stuff by the Spartans did Illinois a favor. Now, it knows it can win without its star. In the one-and-done NCAA tournament, where the whistles blow way too often, Illinois just gained another level of resiliency.
Of course, Illinois will be happy to welcome his Ayo-ness back to the court whenever he and the docs say he is good to go.
With some players, you might worry the possibility of rustiness. Not this guy. He is as dialed in and prepared as any player at Illinois in the last three decades.
After last season, most Illinois fans figured Dosunmu was out the door. Fortunately for him and the program, it didn’t happen.
He came back with the idea of winning it all — at a school short a trophy.
You can make a good case for Illinois being the best program to never win a national title. It’s been 16 years since Dee Brown, Deron Williams and friends came oh so close. It’s been 32 years since the Flyin’ Illini got taken out by — wait for it — Michigan in the national semifinals.
Up there with the best
Maybe Illinois will be this good again in the near future. But this is the school’s best shot since 1989 and 2005.
Underwood’s team has an inside force (Kofi Cockburn), stars both present (Dosunmu) and future (Adam Miller, Andre Curbelo), grizzled veterans (Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Trent Frazier) and the ultimate glue guy (Da’Monte Willliams).
Bet against them at your own peril. The team you saw Tuesday night can beat anybody in the country. And just might.
