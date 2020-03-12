CHAMPAIGN — It’s been a while since Illinois fans had a reason to get excited for the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament. That’s about to change.
After being a double-digit seed the last two years and not making it to the weekend, the Illini open on Friday. A head start to possibly help Illinois play on semifinal Saturday for the first time since 2010 (can’t believe it’s been that long).
The double bye means Brad Underwood’s team needs to win just three games to take the Big Ten tournament title. Possible.
Ayo Dosunmu is playing like a Big Ten MVP. Kofi Cockburn blocks the sun ... and last-second shots by Luka Garza.
Andres Feliz is the Illini version of the Energizer Bunny, running past taller, befuddled opponents for easy baskets. The Illinois bench has punch and personality (thanks to Giorgi Bezhanishvili). Underwood, in his third season in charge of Illinois, has found a lineup that works and a rotation that makes the team effective.
Illinois enters as the No. 4 seed, its highest since 2009, when it was No. 2. Playing at Indianapolis, Trent Meacham, Demetri McCamey, Mike Tisdale and pals made it to the semifinals before losing 66-56 to Purdue.
My guess is the current team makes it one step further. At least. There have been some blips (home loss to Miami, Braggin’ Rights blah against Missouri to name a few from before Christmas).
Underwood and his staff are pushing all the right buttons. The team is healthy, happy and confident. But not cocky.
It isn’t playing as well as the last Illinois team that went on to win the Big Ten tournament. Of course, Bruce Weber’s 2005 squad finished as the NCAA runner-up.
Reaching Sunday’s championship game won’t be easy. The Big Ten is as deep and talented as ever. There are no gimmes.
With that being said, here are my game-by-game projections of what to expect during the next four days:
Thursday’s second round
— Michigan beats Rutgers. No Big Ten tournament existed during the “Fab Five” days, so Juwan Howard gets to experience it for the first time as a coach. The Scarlet Knights still make the NCAA tournament, but it will be a tough draw after opening Thursday’s games with a loss.
— Iowa beats Minnesota. I’m really tempted to go with the underdog Gophers (who doesn’t love a 12-5 upset?), but the Hawkeyes played well at State Farm Center last Sunday and will be ready.
— Purdue beats Ohio State. Every time you are ready to count out the 10th-seeded Boilermakers, they play over their heads. In Matt Painter we trust.
— Penn State beats Indiana. James Franklin just got a big contract. Time to take care of Patrick Chambers after the Nittany Lions close out Thursday with a win against the bubble-bound Hoosiers.
Friday’s quarterfinals
— Michigan beats Wisconsin. Yeah, yeah, the Badgers are the top seed. And they won in late February at Ann Arbor. Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske gain revenge. And a spot in the semifinal. As the ninth seed.
— Illinois beats Iowa. Dosunmu can’t wait for another tussle with the Hawkeyes. My hunch is Garza tries too hard, gets in early foul trouble guarding Cockburn and is held under 20 points. Or, he scores 45. Either way, the Illini win.
— Michigan State beats Purdue. The bumpy ride ends for the Boilermakers. But they are my pick to win the NIT.
— Maryland beats Penn State. Anthony Cowan and Jalen Smith push Mark Turgeon’s team to an easy win late Friday night. The Terrapins are trying to move up the NCAA tournament seed line. We’ll see.
Saturday’s semifinals
— Illinois beats Michigan. Hard to beat a team three times in the same season? Not this time, with Trent Frazier busting out of his shooting slump at the perfect moment.
— Michigan State beats Maryland. Since losing at home to the Terrapins on Feb. 15, the Spartans are 5-0. Including a win at College Park. The streak continues.
Sunday’s final
— Michigan State beats Illinois. Never bet against Tom Izzo in March. He is 2-0 against the Illini in the title game, winning consecutive blowouts in 1999 and 2000. The latter team won his only national title. Will history repeat? Stay tuned.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.