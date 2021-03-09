Get ready to be confused, perplexed, puzzled.
Never in the 100-plus years of Big Ten men’s basketball has the school that failed to win the most games — or tied for the most wins — been declared the conference champ.
Until now.
It is so 2021. Remnants from a wacky 2020.
After Sunday’s loss at Michigan State, Michigan fell to 14-3 in conference play, one-half game behind Illinois’ 16-4.
Because of COVID-19 issues, not every team in the Big Ten was able to play all 20 scheduled games. Michigan, which had a long in-season pause, missed the most: three. No other school canceled more than one.
The Wolverines didn’t play scheduled games against Penn State, Indiana and Northwestern.
If the games had been played and Michigan won all three, the conference title question would have been moot. The Wolverines would have earned an outright championship.
But had Michigan gone 2-1, it would have dropped into a tie with Illinois for the conference title.
We can’t know what would have happened. But we do know the Big Ten decided, because of the unbalanced schedule, to award the title to the team with the best winning percentage.
Michigan is at .824, ahead of Illinois at .800.
So, you have to play a two-sided game of “What if?” What if Illinois had knocked off Rutgers, Maryland, Ohio State or Michigan State, the four teams they lost to this season?
Brad Underwood’s team lost those games by three, three, six and nine points. Had it taken any of the four, the Illinois winning percentage would have jumped to .850. Or had Michigan played one of the missed games and lost, its winning percentage would have fallen to .778.
Nobody’s fault
It’s too bad every team in the conference couldn’t play every game. They got close. Missing only a handful during a global pandemic is an amazing feat.
It points to the dedication of the players, coaches and staffs. It magnifies the importance of following science and listening to the medical experts on the 14 Big Ten campuses.
Plenty of smart people are involved in the Big Ten and they have done well in trying times.
But ....
They haven’t been perfect. Go back to football, when the rules were changed to accommodate Ohio State. The Buckeyes proved their worthiness by moving into the College Football Playoff title game.
But had the Big Ten followed its original criteria, Ohio State would have been ineligible for the league championship round, giving the berth opposite Northwestern to Indiana instead.
It showed the Big Ten’s willingness to do what it could to helps its teams win a national title.
Give the Big Ten credit for moving its postseason basketball tournament to a larger, and therefore safer, venue. The league came around on fans, too, allowing a small percentage to attend at Lucas Oil Stadium when the tournament tips off Wednesday afternoon.
More important, the families of the players and coaches will be allowed to see their favorite teams. It’s a great way to end what has been a bummer of a season.
What’s the big deal?
In the grand scheme of college basketball, conference titles aren’t nearly as important as the NCAA version.
The team that cuts down the nets on April 5 goes down in history. Everything else is prelude, a necessary step to prove greatness.
Did the 1989 Flyin’ Illini win the Big Ten title? No. That year, it was Indiana. The Hoosiers bowed out of the NCAA tournament in the Sweet 16 against eventual runner-up Seton Hall.
The significance of the Big Ten trophy comes later. Imagine Ayo Dosunmu sitting around long after his outstanding NBA career has ended, talking to his kids and grandkids about the glory days. He can remind them how he wore a mask and led his team to the conference championship.
The Big Ten should change the rules again. Just like it did in football. Add “co-champion” next to Illinois.
The folks at Michigan might grumble a bit. Until they are reminded about the 23-point home loss to Illinois, which played without Dosunmu.
Even if the Big Ten doesn’t do the right thing, Illinois can still acknowledge the accomplishments. When it hangs an NCAA tournament banner, it can add an extra line that reads “Big Ten-best 16 wins.”
That ought to do the trick.