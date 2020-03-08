CHAMPAIGN — Long ago, my bosses at The News-Gazette realized I will do pretty much anything.
As long as it is legal.
Kiss a reindeer? Sure, I’m game. Zip down a water slide fully clothed? Much preferred to me in a swimsuit. (I’ve still got the giant casette recorder I carried into the water.)
So, the latest assignment sounded fun: Write about the Illinois-Iowa basketball rivalry.
With pleasure. And, as it turns out, it has been Illinois’ too.
During my 31 years at The News-Gazette, the teams have played 55 times. The Illini are 33-22 in those games.
Bruce Weber owned the Hawkeyes during his tenure, winning seven in a row from 2008-12. But Weber’s best Illinois team, the 2005 NCAA runner-up, was tested by Iowa. Illinois won 73-68 at home and 75-65 in Iowa City. That was part of a four-game Illini win streak in the series, including a blowout win at Iowa City in 2004.
Overall, Weber went 13-3 against the School from the West. Unfortunately for his Hawkeye-killer legacy, Weber’s last game as Illinois coach was a 65-61 loss to Iowa in the 2012 Big Ten tournament.
Iowa has found its Weber when it comes to beating Illinois. Current head coach Fran McCaffery has won five in a row, the longest run of success in the rivalry since Lute Olson won six in row in the mid-1970s. McCaffery has a chance to equal Olson’s streak when the teams play Sunday night at State Farm Center.
Feel the heat
Last time the teams met, on Super Bowl Sunday, the closing moments looked like a football game.
Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp dunked with 12 seconds left and his team up eight. And the Illini took exception.
Illini star Ayo Dosunmu tried to grab the ball away from Iowa’s Connor McCaffery. And that got his dad’s attention. All parents understand Fran McCaffery’s reaction.
It was a fired-up moment at the end of a tight basketball game.
Iowa had just ended Illinois’ seven-game win streak. It would have been better to have a friendly handshake at the end, but that isn’t the way it worked out, with the coaching staffs exchanging a few heated words, namely Illinois assistant coaches Chin Coleman and Jamall Walker in the direction of McCaffery before McCaffery stalked off the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The game was more than a month ago. The players and coaching staffs have moved on.
Both the Illini and Hawkeyes are going to the NCAA tournament, in which they are capable of doing serious damage.
Had to try
Illinois hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament in seven years.
Brad Underwood’s team achieved the turnaround, in large part, by concentrating on the task at hand.
Which is why I knew there was almost no chance the players and coach would answer questions about Iowa on Wednesday. The day they traveled to Ohio State for Thursday night’s game at Columbus.
Still, I stubbornly/foolishly gave it a shot.
Guard Andres Feliz said he wasn’t thinking ahead to Senior Day. Not with the Buckeyes on deck.
“We’re the kind of team that takes them one game at a time,” Feliz said. “We’re just focusing on the next game on the schedule.”
In the earlier game against Iowa, Feliz scored a team-high 17 points.
Underwood graciously answered questions about his new contract and covered a string of other subjects during a 20-minute press conference.
But he wasn’t interested in looking to Sunday’s opponent.
“Can we talk about that later?” Underwood said. “I’ll be honest Bob, I haven’t thought about it at all. I compartmentalize things pretty well.
“I know it’s Senior Night because my wife mentioned it the other night and (son) Tyler’s going through it.”
He did share his thoughts on the series.
“Two coaches that are competitive, two programs that are competitive,” Underwood said. “It’s been that way for a long, long time. Long before I got here. Personally, I don’t separate that much from any other conference opponent.”
Ask the experts
Nobody knows more about the Illinois-Iowa rivalry than Deon Thomas.
He lived it during his career. And continues to be asked about it as he works on the Illini radio network and for BTN.
No need to remind Illinois fans about Thomas’ beef with the Hawkeyes and then-Iowa assistant coach Bruce Pearl. The controversy forced Thomas to sit out his freshman season at Illinois and deal with an NCAA hearing. Heady stuff for a young guy just out of high school.
To his credit, Thomas didn’t let the moment define him.
Or spoil his Illini career.
Instead, he became the school’s all-time scoring leader with 2,129 points once he played his final game at Illinois in 1994 and is in the Illinois Hall of Fame.
As Thomas was quick to point out, his issues with the long-ago Hawkeyes have little bearing on the current teams.
“These kids weren’t even born,” Thomas said.
But many of the fans were around. Or heard about it from family members.
“This is one of those things for Illinois fans, and people like myself, that linger and they’re still there,” Thomas said.
Of course, Thomas and the Illini got the last laugh. In the best finish I have seen in 31 years, Andy Kaufmann hit an impossible three-pointer on Feb. 4, 1993, to beat the visiting Hawkeyes 78-77.
T.J. Wheeler threw a perfect pass to set up the game-winner. It came a tick or two after Thomas inadvertently gave Iowa the lead when the ball bounced off his shoulder into the basket.
Don’t you hate it when that happens?
Maybe Sunday’s matchup will have another crazed finish. One fans will talk about for years.
The teams set a high bar with the earlier battle in Iowa City. Thomas worked the February game.
He saw the late ruckus as a basketball etiquette question more than anything else.
“When Wieskamp went in and dunked the ball even though the game was already settled, that can bubble some things to the surface,” Thomas said. “To have Coach Fran say some things to Coach Chin — if you’re a head coach you should be speaking with the head coach — there’s no reason to be speaking with the assistant coaches. That got a little out of hand.”
Thomas thinks Underwood might use the earlier game to help motivate.
“As a coach, you always want to have what’s called ‘white board material,’ that makes sure the kids are focused,” Thomas said. “It could be gone. I don’t think so.
“This is a really big game. It’s Senior Night. It’s your last game. There’s a lot on the line, and not just the incident that took place in the last game.”
Where does Iowa rank on the list of Illinois’ rivals?
For the fans, Thomas thinks it’s even with Indiana and Michigan.
He likes the potential of the Illinois-Iowa series going forward. The teams are expected to be Big Ten title contenders during the 2020-21 season. Depending on which players stay or go.
“There’s going to be some sparks flying for a long time coming because both of these teams are really good,” Thomas said, “and they both have really good coaches that are going to be around a while.”
Across the river
John Bohnenkamp has been covering Iowa sports for three decades. First, for the Burlington Hawk Eye and now at Hawkeye Maven.
He hears about the rivalry from both sides of the Mississippi River.
“One way or the other,” he said. “‘You’re a Hawkeye homer. You’re this or that.’”
Thomas vs. Pearl was a very big deal. In both states.
“You’d be driving a car with Iowa plates and somebody might yell at you,” Bohnenkamp said. “I was just there to cover the game.”
In the early 1990s, the rivalry was fierce and angry. Today? Not so much.
“I think the bitterness was different,” he said. “Iowa just didn’t like Illinois. Illinois had that extra reason not to like Iowa.”
That was a long time and many coaches ago.
“I would say there is respect on both sides now toward each other,” Bohnenkamp said.
Both teams are playing at a high level. Which is good for the series.
“The rivalry is back,” Bohnenkamp said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch.”