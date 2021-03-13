Hate to spoil the suspense (not really), but it’s over.
The No. 3 Illinois men’s basketball team is going to win the Big Ten tournament title come Sunday afternoon.
And maybe so much more.
Not that I’m going out on limb. Brad Underwood’s team entered the event playing better basketball than anyone else in the league.
Maybe a team or two out there nationally can hang with the Illini. Gonzaga is loaded. Baylor already beat them, but the Bears lost to Underwood’s former team, Oklahoma State, on Friday night.
But no one is better than the Illini in the Big Ten.
Illinois owns wins against the remaining teams still left in Indianapolis after its 90-68 thumping of Rutgers on Friday night.
Last time out against Michigan, the Illini rolled without their star, Ayo Dosunmu. How the season plays out will likely determine where that monumental victory ranks in Illinois lore. I wrote the night of the win it is the most dominant in program history. A lot of pushback from fans — hey, good to see you in attendance again on Friday night — about the 2005 Illinois regional final win against Arizona.
They both are up there.
If it is Michigan on the other side in the final, the Illini will be ultra-motivated. Wonder how many times Underwood will mention, “That’s the team named Big Ten champs”? The correct answer is “as often as he can.”
Last time out at Ohio State, Dosunmu made key plays late to secure the victory.
If it is the Buckeyes, Illinois will have to deal with E.J. Liddell, who seems to hold a grudge against a school that so desperately wanted the two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year from Belleville West to come to Champaign-Urbana.
Liddell is a fantastic player, but he doesn’t have enough help to knock off his home-state school. Yeah, I know the Buckeyes beat Illinois at State Farm Center on Jan. 16. This current Illinois team is a lot better than the one from two months ago.
The right guyUnderwood was never going to win Big Ten Coach of the Year this season. The honor always goes to the person who delivers a surprise.
Juwan Howard’s team was picked down the list of Big Ten contenders, so he wins the trophy.
My guess is the Illinois coach will happily trade a piece of dust-gathering hardware for a Big Ten tournament title and a long run in the NCAA tournament.
Underwood won’t let his team celebrate Friday night’s blowout win for too long. You know he went back to the hotel after the game and stayed up most of the night preparing for Saturday.
Every logical goal for the team going into the season is still in play. Underwood and his team have delivered solid performance after solid performance.
The Illini seem to enjoy piling on. Not in a mean-spirited way. More of a “it’s our turn” frame of mind.
Three cheersIllinois basketball is a lot of fun for the fans to watch.
Those who showed up at Lucas Oil Stadium did their part. As you knew they would.
The Illini fans have waited eight long years to scream and holler and shout after last reaching the NCAA tournament in 2013. They missed the chance in 2020. Not again.
Probably a late night for the fans sticking around in the Crossroads of America. But they will certainly be back Saturday afternoon, making more noise than any other fan base. That’s how they roll.
Illinois played the season with few, if any, fans in the stands. It’s clear the team appreciates the support. It provides a boost.
Saturday’s semifinal provides another reason to keep it going. Another chance to add to the legacy.
The Illini missed out on the first potential title this season because of a technicality. But there are two more on their list. The first will be decided Sunday afternoon, just before Illinois is named a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
It’s been 16 years since Illinois held the trophy high for the CBS cameras. History will repeat. Just watch.